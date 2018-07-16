16.07.2018 15:10:00

Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) as of June 30, 2018, is now available in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com.  To order hard copies of this data or to be placed on a mailing list, call 800-245-0242 x5587538, email CEinfo@federatedinv.com or write to Federated Investors, 1001 Liberty Avenue, Floor 23, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. 

Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII) is one of the largest investment managers in the United States, managing $392.2 billion in assets as of March 31, 2018.  With 108 funds and a variety of separately managed account options, Federated provides comprehensive investment management to more than 8,500 institutions and intermediaries including corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers.  For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/month-end-portfolio-data-now-available-for-federated-premier-municipal-income-fund-300681263.html

SOURCE Federated Investors, Inc.

