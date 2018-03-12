Montreal hi-tech company CSINTRANS (CSiT) wins New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) Genius Transit Challenge competition

MONTREAL, March 12, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - CSinTRANS Inc., or CSiT, an international provider of integrated transit IT solutions worldwide, today announced that CSiT's proposal for the Genius Transit Challenge was chosen as one of the best submissions. This was a worldwide competition launched in June 2017 by the Governor of New York state to find the best ideas to improve the transportation systems in New York City. The competition received 438 submissions from 23 countries around the world and was divided into three categories with CSiT being selected as a winner in Category 2 – Rapidly Deploy Modernized Subway Cars to the Subway System.

"CSiT is honored to have been selected as having one of the best ideas for this challenge. Implementing a multi-modal transit information system such as its flagship product TRANSIS will contribute to improve the reliability of rail cars as well as help reduce future capital and maintenance costs of rail car equipment at the MTA. At the same time, customer information to the passenger will be greatly improved by providing the MTA the means to communicate relevant and timely information to travelers with a world-class customer communication network. We thank the MTA for taking such a bold and novel approach to finding the best innovative solutions worldwide" said Marshall Moreyne, CEO of CSiT.

CSiT has been in a loan agreement qualification trial with New York City Transit (NYCT) over the past year. The "Loan Agreement" trial was designed to test and validate in an operational setting the multi-modal integrated communications capabilities of TRANSIS-Train that include Public-Address and Intercom, Passenger Infotainment with media/advertising capabilities on LCD displays, Passenger Information on LED displays, Train Operator user interface on Train Operator Displays and CCTV. TRANSIS-Train is installed on a four-car train from NYCT's R68 fleet and will shortly be successfully completing its one year trial period in the NYCT Subway System. These advanced communications capabilities provided by CSiT have never been available on NYCT trains before and are part of the smart cities evolution that is being implemented by municipalities and transit agencies.

SOURCE CSiT - ("CSinTrans Inc.")