Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. Receives Highest Rating from Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for Community Reinvestment Initiatives

Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., a national bank subsidiary of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), has been recognized with the highest rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for its work to meet the credit needs of the communities it serves. The Firm received a mark of "Outstanding” for the Bank’s community reinvestment activities for the fifth consecutive time, and the third since being examined by the OCC.

The OCC report noted that Morgan Stanley supported communities through extensive use of innovative financing structures, particularly investments not routinely provided by private investors, and that the bank demonstrated excellent responsiveness to community needs.

"Private capital in support of affordable housing and quality jobs is fundamental to securing long-term economic growth,” said Audrey Choi, Chief Sustainability Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at Morgan Stanley. "This rating recognizes the Firm’s significant impact, which was accomplished through collaboration with our community partners.”

Maria Garciaz, CEO of NeighborWorks Salt Lake applauded the rating. "Morgan Stanley is an outstanding partner to the Salt Lake City community. They listen and then respond with critical financing, but also lend their time and expertise to help tackle our most pressing needs.”

Ellis Carr, CEO of Capital Impact Partners said, "Morgan Stanley understands that it takes more than capital alone to create strong, vibrant communities; they have been a consistent supporter of Capital Impact Partners helping us serve the most economically-challenged communities.”

The OCC assessment highlighted several initiatives that were particularly responsive to emerging needs. These included a $98 million fund focused on preserving affordable housing, an Impact Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) that spurs economic development, and a program that helps develop the next generation of community leaders.

Several significant initiatives highlighted in the report, include:

NEF Preservation Fund . In partnership with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), Morgan Stanley created an equity fund to assist mission-oriented sponsors acquire affordable housing properties at risk of converting to market rate. The Fund includes an innovative carve out from fund fees to provide social services to residents.

. In partnership with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), Morgan Stanley created an equity fund to assist mission-oriented sponsors acquire affordable housing properties at risk of converting to market rate. The Fund includes an innovative carve out from fund fees to provide social services to residents. Morgan Stanley Impact Small Business Investment Company . The nation’s only bank-sponsored Impact SBIC promotes economic development with a focus on low- and moderate-income communities and rural areas. One Impact SBIC loan supported rural broadband access for customers in New England.

. The nation’s only bank-sponsored Impact SBIC promotes economic development with a focus on low- and moderate-income communities and rural areas. One Impact SBIC loan supported rural broadband access for customers in New England. Morgan Stanley Salt Lake City Fellowship. In partnership with the University of Utah and leading community nonprofits, Morgan Stanley created a fellowship that enables community development organizations to hire graduate students to work on critical planning and development projects while acquiring real world experience in community development.

