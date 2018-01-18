Morgan Stanley Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) today reported net revenues of $9.5
billion for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017 compared with
$9.0 billion a year ago. For the current quarter, net income applicable
to Morgan Stanley was $686 million, or $0.29 per diluted share.2,6
Results for the current quarter included a net discrete tax provision of
$990 million or a loss of $0.55 per diluted share as described below.2
Excluding net discrete tax items, net income applicable to Morgan
Stanley was $1.7 billion, or $0.84 per diluted share compared with net
income of $1.5 billion, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the same period
a year ago.2,6
In the current quarter, the Firm recorded a net discrete tax provision
of $990 million, comprised of an approximate $1.2 billion net discrete
tax provision as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
("Tax Act”), primarily from the remeasurement of certain net deferred
tax assets using the lower enacted corporate tax rate, partially offset
by an approximate $168 million net discrete tax benefit primarily
associated with the remeasurement of reserves and related interest
relating to the status of multi-year Internal Revenue Service tax
examinations.
7
Compensation expense of $4.3 billion increased from $4.1 billion a year
ago on higher revenues. Non-compensation expenses of $2.8 billion
compared with $2.7 billion a year ago. The Firm’s expense efficiency
ratio for the current quarter was 74%.8
The annualized return on average common equity in the current quarter
was 2.9 percent, or 8.6 percent excluding the impact of the net discrete
tax provision.5
James P. Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said,
"Over the course of the full year we achieved the strategic objectives
outlined two years ago.
In 2017, pre-tax earnings grew by 18%,
driven by a 10% increase in revenues, with growth across all our
business segments.
This, coupled with strong expense discipline
demonstrates the Firm’s operating leverage.
We enter 2018 with
strong momentum aided by rising interest rates, tax reform and an
evolving regulatory framework.”
Summary of Firm Results
|
|
|
|
|
MS Net Income ($mm)9
|
|
|
EPS
|
|
|
ROE
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
Adjusted(a)
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
Adjusted(a)
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
Adjusted(a)
|
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
$686
|
|
$1,676
|
|
|
$0.29
|
|
$0.84
|
|
|
2.9%
|
|
8.6%
|
|
|
FY17
|
|
|
$6,154
|
|
$7,079
|
|
|
$3.09
|
|
$3.60
|
|
|
8.1%
|
|
9.4%
|
|
(a)
|
|
Results adjusted to exclude the fourth quarter net discrete tax
provision that resulted from the Tax Act and other intermittent
discrete tax benefits. 2,5,7,10
|
|
|
|
|
Summary of Segment Results
(dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
Net Revenues
|
|
|
Pre-Tax Income11
|
|
|
|
|
4Q 2017
|
|
4Q 2016
|
|
|
4Q 2017
|
|
4Q 2016
|
|
Institutional Securities
|
|
|
$4,523
|
|
$4,614
|
|
|
$1,235
|
|
$1,326
|
|
Wealth Management
|
|
|
$4,407
|
|
$3,990
|
|
|
$1,150
|
|
$891
|
|
Investment Management
|
|
|
$637
|
|
$500
|
|
|
$80
|
|
$28
|
|
Firm
|
|
|
$9,500
|
|
$9,021
|
|
|
$2,471
|
|
$2,246
|
Business Highlights
-
Institutional Securities net revenues were $4.5 billion reflecting
strength in both underwriting and equity sales and trading, with lower
results in fixed income sales and trading.
-
Wealth Management net revenues were $4.4 billion and pre-tax margin
was 26%.4 Fee-based asset flows for the quarter were a
record $20.9 billion.
-
Investment Management net revenues were $637 million. Assets under
management were $482 billion and reflect positive net flows of $23.9
billion.
Institutional Securities
Institutional Securities reported pre-tax income from continuing
operations of $1.2 billion compared with pre-tax income of $1.3 billion
a year ago. Net revenues for the current quarter were $4.5 billion
compared with $4.6 billion a year ago.
-
Investment Banking revenues of $1.4 billion increased from $1.3
billion a year ago:
-
Advisory revenues of $522 million decreased from $628 million a
year ago on lower levels of completed M&A activity.
-
Equity underwriting revenues of $416 million increased from $225
million in the prior year quarter driven by higher revenues on
IPOs and follow-on offerings.
-
Fixed income underwriting revenues of $499 million increased from
$421 million in the prior year quarter reflecting higher
non-investment grade loan fees.
-
Sales and Trading net revenues of $2.7 billion decreased from $3.2
billion a year ago:
-
Equity sales and trading net revenues of $1.9 billion decreased
from $2.0 billion a year ago reflecting lower revenues in
execution services driven by a decline in derivatives, partially
offset by increases in the financing business.
-
Fixed Income sales and trading net revenues of $808 million
decreased from $1.5 billion a year ago primarily driven by lower
results in rates and foreign exchange, partially offset by
increases in credit products. Results in the prior year quarter
reflected improved market conditions following the U.S. elections.
-
Other sales and trading net losses of $43 million compared with
net losses of $234 million in the prior year period reflecting
lower funding and liquidity costs and lower losses associated with
corporate loan hedging activity.
-
Investment revenues of $213 million increased from $3 million a year
ago reflecting an increase in the value of Institutional Securities’
business-related investments.
-
Compensation expense of $1.6 billion and non-compensation expenses of
$1.7 billion for the current quarter were relatively unchanged from a
year ago.
Morgan Stanley’s average trading Value-at-Risk (VaR) measured at the 95%
confidence level was $38 million compared with $43 million from the
third quarter of 2017 and $39 million in the fourth quarter of the prior
year.12
Wealth Management
Wealth Management reported pre-tax income from continuing operations of
$1.2 billion compared with $891 million in the fourth quarter of last
year. The quarter’s pre-tax margin was 26%.4 Net revenues for
the current quarter were $4.4 billion compared with $4.0 billion a year
ago.
-
Asset management revenues of $2.5 billion increased from $2.2 billion
a year ago reflecting higher asset levels and positive flows.
-
Transactional revenues13 of $790 million increased from
$774 million a year ago primarily reflecting gains on investments
associated with certain employee deferred compensation plans,
partially offset by lower fixed income revenues.
-
Net interest income of $1.1 billion increased from $984 million a year
ago driven by growth in bank lending and higher interest rates. Wealth
Management client liabilities were $80 billion at quarter end compared
with $73 billion in the prior year quarter.14
-
Compensation expense for the current quarter of $2.4 billion increased
from $2.2 billion a year ago primarily driven by higher revenues.
Non-compensation expenses of $837 million decreased from $876 million
a year ago. Results for the prior year quarter included a provision in
connection with the reporting of incorrect cost basis tax information
to the Internal Revenue Service and retail brokerage clients.
Total client assets were $2.4 trillion and client assets in fee-based
accounts were $1.0 trillion at the end of the quarter. Fee-based asset
flows for the quarter were $20.9 billion.
Wealth Management representatives of 15,712 produced average annualized
revenue per representative of $1.1 million in the current quarter.15
Investment Management
Investment Management reported pre-tax income from continuing operations
of $80 million compared with $28 million in the fourth quarter of last
year. Net revenues of $637 million increased from $500 million in the
prior year.
-
Asset management revenues of $572 million increased from $512 million
in the prior year quarter on higher levels of assets under management.
-
Investment revenues of $112 million compared with investment losses of
$24 million in the prior year quarter. Results for the prior year
quarter included sales and markdowns of legacy assets.
-
Other revenues were a loss of $46 million compared with revenue of $3
million in the prior year reflecting an impairment of Investment
Management’s non-controlling interest in a third party asset manager.
-
Compensation expense for the current quarter of $303 million increased
from $249 million a year ago principally due to an increase in
deferred compensation associated with carried interest.
Non-compensation expenses of $254 million increased from $223 million
a year ago on higher brokerage and clearing expenses.
-
Assets under management or supervision at December 31, 2017 were $482
billion compared with $417 billion a year ago.
FULL YEAR RESULTS
Full year net revenues were $37.9 billion compared with $34.6 billion a
year ago. Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley for the current year
was $6.2 billion, or $3.09 per diluted share.2,6 Results for
the current year included a net discrete tax provision of $925 million
or a loss of $0.51 per diluted share as described below.2
Excluding net discrete tax items, net income applicable to Morgan
Stanley was $7.1 billion, or $3.60 per diluted share compared with net
income of $5.9 billion, or $2.88 per diluted share, a year ago.2,6
For the current year, the Firm recorded a net discrete tax provision of
approximately $925 million, comprised of an approximate $1.2 billion net
discrete tax provision as a result of the enactment of the Tax Act,
primarily from the remeasurement of certain net deferred tax assets
using the lower enacted corporate tax rate, partially offset by an
approximate $233 million net discrete tax benefit primarily associated
with the remeasurement of reserves and related interest relating to the
status of multi-year Internal Revenue Service tax examinations.7
The Firm’s compensation expense of $17.2 billion for the current year
increased from $15.9 billion a year ago. Non-compensation expenses of
$10.4 billion compared with $9.9 billion a year ago. The Firm’s expense
efficiency ratio for the full year was 73%.8
The return on average common equity in the current year was 8.1 percent
or 9.4 percent excluding the impact of the net discrete tax provision
for the full year ended 2017.5
Full Year Summary of Segment Results
(dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
Net Revenues
|
|
|
Pre-Tax Income11
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2017
|
|
FY 2016
|
|
|
FY 2017
|
|
FY 2016
|
|
Institutional Securities
|
|
|
$18,813
|
|
$17,459
|
|
|
$5,644
|
|
$5,123
|
|
Wealth Management
|
|
|
$16,836
|
|
$15,350
|
|
|
$4,299
|
|
$3,437
|
|
Investment Management
|
|
|
$2,586
|
|
$2,112
|
|
|
$456
|
|
$287
|
|
Firm
|
|
|
$37,945
|
|
$34,631
|
|
|
$10,403
|
|
$8,848
|
Institutional Securities
Institutional Securities reported pre-tax income from continuing
operations of $5.6 billion compared with $5.1 billion a year ago. Net
revenues for the current year were $18.8 billion compared with $17.5
billion a year ago. Compensation expense of $6.6 billion increased from
$6.3 billion a year ago on higher revenues. The compensation to net
revenue ratio for the current year was 35%. Non-compensation expenses of
$6.5 billion compared with $6.1 billion a year ago.
Wealth Management
Wealth Management reported pre-tax income from continuing operations of
$4.3 billion compared with $3.4 billion a year ago. Net revenues for the
current year were $16.8 billion compared with $15.4 billion a year ago.
The current year’s pre-tax margin was 25.5%.4 Compensation
expense was $9.4 billion compared with $8.7 billion a year ago. The
compensation to net revenue ratio for the current year was 56%.
Non-compensation expenses of $3.2 billion for the current year were
relatively unchanged from a year ago.
Investment Management
Investment Management reported pre-tax income from continuing operations
of $456 million compared with $287 million a year ago. Net revenues of
$2.6 billion increased from $2.1 billion a year ago. Compensation
expense was $1.2 billion compared with $937 million a year ago.
Non-compensation expenses of $949 million compared with $888 million a
year ago.
Capital
As of December 31, 2017, the Firm’s Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1
risk-based capital ratios under Standardized Approach transitional
provisions were approximately 16.5% and 18.9%, respectively.16
As of December 31, 2017, the Firm estimates its pro forma fully
phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio under the
Standardized Approach and pro forma fully phased-in Supplementary
Leverage Ratio to be approximately 16.0% and 6.4%, respectively.16,17,18
At December 31, 2017, book value and tangible book value per common
share were $38.54 and $33.48,19 respectively, based on
approximately 1.8 billion shares outstanding.
Other Matters
The effective tax rate from continuing operations for the quarter was
71.5%, or 31.4% excluding the impact of the net discrete tax provision.10,20
The effective tax rate from continuing operations for the full
year was 39.7%, or 30.8% excluding the impact of the net discrete tax
provision.10,20
During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, the Firm repurchased
approximately $1.25 billion of its common stock or approximately 25
million shares. During the year ended December 31, 2017, the Firm
repurchased $3.75 billion of its common stock or approximately 80
million shares.
The Board of Directors declared a $0.25 quarterly dividend per share,
payable on February 15, 2018 to common shareholders of record on January
31, 2018.
Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a
wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and
investment management services. With offices in more than 42 countries,
the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations,
governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about
Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
A financial summary follows. Financial, statistical and business-related
information, as well as information regarding business and segment
trends, is included in the Financial Supplement. Both the earnings
release and the Financial Supplement are available online in the
Investor Relations section at www.morganstanley.com.
NOTICE:
The information provided herein and in the financial supplement may
include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The definition of such
measures or reconciliation of such metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP
figures are included in this earnings release and the Financial
Supplement, both of which are available on www.morganstanley.com.
This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements including
the attainment of certain financial and other targets, objectives and
goals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which
they are made, which reflect management’s current estimates,
projections, expectations, assumptions, interpretations or beliefs and
which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual
results to differ materially. For a discussion of risks and
uncertainties that may affect the future results of the Firm, please see
"Forward-Looking Statements” immediately preceding Part I, Item 1,
"Competition” and "Supervision and Regulation” in Part I, Item 1, "Risk
Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, "Legal Proceedings” in Part I, Item 3,
"Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations” in Part II, Item 7 and "Quantitative and Qualitative
Disclosures about Market Risk” in Part II, Item 7A in the Firm’s Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and other items
throughout the Form 10-K, the Firm’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and
the Firm’s Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any amendments thereto.
1 The Firm prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements
using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States
(U.S. GAAP). From time to time, Morgan Stanley may disclose certain
"non-GAAP financial measures” in the course of its earnings releases,
earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. The
Securities and Exchange Commission defines a "non-GAAP financial
measure” as a numerical measure of historical or future financial
performance, financial positions, or cash flows that is subject to
adjustments that effectively exclude, or include amounts from the most
directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with
U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Morgan Stanley are
provided as additional information to investors and analysts in order to
provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method
for assessing, our financial condition, operating results, or
prospective regulatory capital requirements. These measures are not in
accordance with, or a substitute for, U.S. GAAP and may be different
from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other
companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will
also generally define it or present the most directly comparable
financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP,
along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP
financial measure we reference and such comparable U.S. GAAP financial
measure.
2 Net income (loss) applicable to Morgan Stanley and earnings
(loss) per diluted share, excluding intermittent net discrete tax items
are non-GAAP financial measures that the Firm considers useful for
investors to allow better comparability of operating performance. The
2017 intermittent net discrete tax provision adjustment is comprised of
an approximate $1.2 billion net discrete tax provision as a result of
the enactment of the Tax Act, partially offset by a net discrete tax
benefit of $168 million for the quarter and $233 million for the full
year, primarily associated with the remeasurement of reserves and
related interest relating to the status of multi-year Internal Revenue
Service (IRS) tax examinations. The 2017 intermittent net discrete tax
provision adjustment does not include the recurring-type discrete tax
benefit associated with the accounting guidance related to employee
share-based payments (refer to footnote 10). The fourth quarter and full
year of 2016 reflected a net discrete tax benefit of $135 million and
$68 million, respectively, also related to the remeasurement of reserves
and related interest due to new information regarding the status of a
multi-year IRS tax examination. The reconciliation of these financial
measures from a reported to adjusted basis are as follows (net income
and number of shares are presented in millions):
|
|
|
|
4Q 2017
|
|
4Q 2016
|
|
|
FY 2017
|
|
FY 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) applicable to MS
|
|
|
$686
|
|
$1,666
|
|
|
$6,154
|
|
$5,979
|
Impact of Net Discrete Tax Items
|
|
|
$(990)
|
|
$135
|
|
|
$(925)
|
|
$68
|
Net income (loss) applicable to MS - Adjusted
|
|
|
$1,676
|
|
$1,531
|
|
|
$7,079
|
|
$5,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per diluted share
|
|
|
$0.29
|
|
$0.81
|
|
|
$3.09
|
|
$2.92
|
Impact of Net Discrete Tax Items
|
|
|
$(0.55)
|
|
$0.07
|
|
|
$(0.51)
|
|
$0.04
|
Earnings (loss) per diluted share - Adjusted
|
|
|
$0.84
|
|
$0.74
|
|
|
$3.60
|
|
$2.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average diluted shares
|
|
|
1,796
|
|
1,853
|
|
|
1,821
|
|
1,887
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 Source: Thomson Reuters – for the period of January 1, 2017
to December 31, 2017 as of January 2, 2018.
4 Pre-tax margin is a non-GAAP financial measure that the
Firm considers useful for investors and analysts to assess operating
performance. Pre-tax margin represents income (loss) from continuing
operations before taxes divided by net revenues.
5 Annualized return on average common equity and return on
average common equity are non-GAAP financial measures that the Firm
considers useful for investors and analysts to allow better
comparability of period-to-period operating performance. The calculation
of return on average common equity uses annualized net income for the
quarter or full year net income applicable to Morgan Stanley less
preferred dividends as a percentage of average common equity. To
determine the ROE, excluding the impact of the net discrete tax
provision, both the numerator and denominator were adjusted to exclude
the impact of those items:
|
|
|
|
|
4Q 2017
|
|
|
FY 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE
|
|
|
|
2.9%
|
|
|
8.1%
|
|
Impact of Net Discrete Tax Provision
|
|
|
|
(5.7%)
|
|
|
(1.3%)
|
|
ROE - Adjusted
|
|
|
|
8.6%
|
|
|
9.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6 Includes preferred dividends and other adjustments related
to the calculation of earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2017
and 2016 of approximately $170 million and $157 million, respectively.
Includes preferred dividends and other adjustments related to the
calculation of earnings per share for the years ended 2017 and 2016 of
approximately $523 million and $471 million, respectively.
7 On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax
Act”) was enacted that significantly revises U.S. corporate income tax
law by, among other things, reducing the corporate income tax rate to
21% and implementing a modified territorial tax system, that includes a
one-time transition tax on deemed repatriated earnings of foreign
subsidiaries. The estimated enactment net discrete tax provision
incorporates assumptions made based upon the Firm’s current
interpretation of the Tax Act, and may change as it receives additional
clarification and implementation guidance and as the interpretation of
the Tax Act evolves over time.
8 The Firm Expense Efficiency Ratio is a non-GAAP financial
measure that the Firm considers useful for investors and analysts to
assess operating performance. The Firm Expense Efficiency Ratio
represents total non-interest expenses as a percentage of net revenues.
9 Morgan Stanley net income represents net income (loss)
applicable to Morgan Stanley adjusted for net income (loss) applicable
to noncontrolling interests.
10 Effective January 1, 2017, the Firm adopted new accounting
guidance related to employee share-based payments whereby the income tax
consequences related to share-based payments are required to be
recognized in Provision for income taxes in the consolidated income
statement instead of additional paid-in capital. The impact of the
income tax consequences may be either a benefit or a provision.
Conversion of employee share-based awards to Firm shares will primarily
occur in the first quarter of each year. The impact of recognizing
excess tax benefits upon conversion of awards was a benefit of $16
million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and a benefit of $155 million in
the full year 2017 recorded to the Provision for income taxes. Results
for 2016 have not been restated pursuant to the guidance.
11 Pre-tax income represents income (loss) from continuing
operations before taxes.
12 VaR represents the loss amount that one would not expect
to exceed, on average, more than five times every one hundred trading
days in the Firm’s trading positions if the portfolio were held constant
for a one-day period. Further discussion of the calculation of VaR and
the limitations of the Firm’s VaR methodology is disclosed in Part II,
Item 7A "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk”
included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December
31, 2016 ("2016 Form 10-K”). Refer to page 7 of Morgan Stanley’s
Financial Supplement accompanying this release for the VaR disclosure.
13 Transactional revenues include investment banking,
trading, and commissions and fee revenues.
14 Wealth Management client liabilities reflect U.S. Bank
Subsidiaries’ lending and broker dealer margin activity.
15 Annualized revenue per Wealth Management representative is
defined as annualized revenue divided by average representative
headcount.
16 The Firm’s risk-based capital ratios for purposes of
determining regulatory compliance are the lower of the capital ratios
computed under the (i) standardized approaches for calculating credit
risk risk-weighted assets (RWAs) and market risk RWAs (the "Standardized
Approach”); and (ii) applicable advanced approaches for calculating
credit risk, market risk and operational risk RWAs (the "Advanced
Approach”). At December 31, 2017, the Firm’s ratio is based on the
Standardized Approach transitional rules. For information on the
calculation of regulatory capital and ratios for prior periods, please
refer to Part II, Item 7 "Liquidity and Capital Resources – Regulatory
Requirements” in the Firm’s 2016 10-K and Part I, Item 2 "Liquidity and
Capital Resources – Regulatory Requirements” in the Firm’s 10-Q for the
quarter ended September 30, 2017.
17 The pro forma fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1
risk-based capital ratio and pro forma fully phased-in Supplementary
Leverage Ratio are non-GAAP financial measures that the Firm considers
to be useful measures for investors and analysts to evaluate compliance
with new regulatory capital requirements that have not yet become
effective.
18 The Firm is required to disclose information related to
its supplementary leverage ratio, which through the end of 2017 included
the effects of transitional provisions. The supplementary leverage ratio
will become effective as a capital standard on January 1, 2018.
Specifically, beginning on January 1, 2018, the Firm must maintain a
Tier 1 supplementary leverage capital buffer of at least 2% in addition
to the 3% minimum supplementary leverage ratio (for a total of at least
5%), in order to avoid limitations on capital distributions, including
dividends and stock repurchases, and discretionary bonus payments to
executive officers. The Firm’s pro forma Supplementary Leverage Ratio
estimate utilizes a fully phased-in Tier 1 capital numerator of
approximately $69.0 billion and a fully phased-in supplementary leverage
exposure denominator of approximately $1.08 trillion. The Firm’s
estimates are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual
results to differ materially from estimates based on these regulations.
Further, these expectations should not be taken as projections of what
the Firm’s supplementary leverage ratios or earnings, assets or
exposures will actually be at future dates. See "Risk Factors” in Part
I, Item 1A in the 2016 Form 10-K for a discussion of risks and
uncertainties that may affect the future results of the Firm.
19 Tangible common equity and tangible book value per common
share are non-GAAP financial measures that the Firm considers to be
useful measures of capital adequacy for investors and analysts. Tangible
common equity equals common equity less goodwill and intangible assets
net of allowable mortgage servicing rights deduction. Tangible book
value per common share equals tangible common equity divided by period
end common shares outstanding.
20 The reconciliation of the effective tax rate from
continuing operations excluding the intermittent net discrete tax
provision is as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
4Q 2017
|
|
|
FY 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
|
|
|
71.5%
|
|
|
39.7%
|
|
Impact of Net Discrete Tax Provision
|
|
|
|
(40.1%)
|
|
|
(8.9%)
|
|
Effective Tax Rate - Adjusted
|
|
|
|
31.4%
|
|
|
30.8%
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Consolidated Financial Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited, dollars in millions, except for per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Percentage Change From:
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2017
|
|
Sept 30, 2017
|
|
Dec 31, 2016
|
|
|
Sept 30, 2017
|
|
Dec 31, 2016
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2017
|
|
Dec 31, 2016
|
|
Change
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institutional Securities
|
|
|
$
|
4,523
|
|
|
$
|
4,376
|
|
|
$
|
4,614
|
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
(2
|
%)
|
|
|
$
|
18,813
|
|
|
$
|
17,459
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
Wealth Management
|
|
|
|
4,407
|
|
|
|
4,220
|
|
|
|
3,990
|
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
|
16,836
|
|
|
|
15,350
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
Investment Management
|
|
|
|
637
|
|
|
|
675
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
(6
|
%)
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
|
|
2,586
|
|
|
|
2,112
|
|
|
22
|
%
|
Intersegment Eliminations
|
|
|
|
(67
|
)
|
|
|
(74
|
)
|
|
|
(83
|
)
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
|
|
(290
|
)
|
|
|
(290
|
)
|
|
--
|
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
$
|
9,500
|
|
|
$
|
9,197
|
|
|
$
|
9,021
|
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
37,945
|
|
|
$
|
34,631
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institutional Securities
|
|
|
$
|
1,235
|
|
|
$
|
1,236
|
|
|
$
|
1,326
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
(7
|
%)
|
|
|
$
|
5,644
|
|
|
$
|
5,123
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
Wealth Management
|
|
|
|
1,150
|
|
|
|
1,119
|
|
|
|
891
|
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
|
|
4,299
|
|
|
|
3,437
|
|
|
25
|
%
|
Investment Management
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
(39
|
%)
|
|
186
|
%
|
|
|
|
456
|
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
59
|
%
|
Intersegment Eliminations
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
*
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before tax
|
|
|
$
|
2,471
|
|
|
$
|
2,482
|
|
|
$
|
2,246
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
10,403
|
|
|
$
|
8,848
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income (loss) applicable to Morgan Stanley
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institutional Securities
|
|
|
$
|
312
|
|
|
$
|
973
|
|
|
$
|
1,104
|
|
|
|
(68
|
%)
|
|
(72
|
%)
|
|
|
$
|
3,491
|
|
|
$
|
3,649
|
|
|
(4
|
%)
|
Wealth Management
|
|
|
|
404
|
|
|
|
698
|
|
|
|
531
|
|
|
|
(42
|
%)
|
|
(24
|
%)
|
|
|
|
2,414
|
|
|
|
2,104
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
Investment Management
|
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
245
|
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
Intersegment Eliminations
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
*
|
Net Income (loss) applicable to Morgan Stanley
|
|
|
$
|
686
|
|
|
$
|
1,781
|
|
|
$
|
1,666
|
|
|
|
(61
|
%)
|
|
(59
|
%)
|
|
|
$
|
6,154
|
|
|
$
|
5,979
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
Earnings (loss) applicable to Morgan Stanley common shareholders
|
|
|
$
|
516
|
|
|
$
|
1,688
|
|
|
$
|
1,509
|
|
|
|
(69
|
%)
|
|
(66
|
%)
|
|
|
$
|
5,631
|
|
|
$
|
5,508
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Metrics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per basic share
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
|
|
(69
|
%)
|
|
(65
|
%)
|
|
|
$
|
3.16
|
|
|
$
|
2.98
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
Earnings per diluted share
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
|
|
|
(69
|
%)
|
|
(64
|
%)
|
|
|
$
|
3.09
|
|
|
$
|
2.92
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
Earnings per diluted share excluding net discrete tax provision /
benefit
|
|
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
|
$
|
0.88
|
|
|
$
|
0.74
|
|
|
|
(5
|
%)
|
|
14
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
3.60
|
|
|
$
|
2.88
|
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average common equity
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
|
|
8.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.1
|
%
|
|
|
8.0
|
%
|
|
|
Return on average common equity excluding net discrete tax provision
/ benefit
|
|
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
|
8.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
|
|
7.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per common share
|
|
|
$
|
38.54
|
|
|
$
|
38.87
|
|
|
$
|
36.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
38.54
|
|
|
$
|
36.99
|
|
|
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
|
|
$
|
33.48
|
|
|
$
|
33.86
|
|
|
$
|
31.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
33.48
|
|
|
$
|
31.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
|
-
|
|
Refer to End Notes, Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
and Definition of Performance Metrics on pages 13 - 16 from the
Financial Supplement for additional information related to the
calculation of the financial metrics.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
Consolidated Income Statement Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited, dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Percentage Change From:
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2017
|
|
Sept 30, 2017
|
|
Dec 31, 2016
|
|
|
Sept 30, 2017
|
|
Dec 31, 2016
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2017
|
|
Dec 31, 2016
|
|
Change
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment banking
|
|
|
$
|
1,548
|
|
|
$
|
1,380
|
|
|
$
|
1,377
|
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
6,003
|
|
|
$
|
4,933
|
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
Trading
|
|
|
|
2,246
|
|
|
|
2,704
|
|
|
|
2,789
|
|
|
|
(17
|
%)
|
|
(19
|
%)
|
|
|
|
11,116
|
|
|
|
10,209
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
|
325
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
95
|
%
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
820
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
*
|
|
Commissions and fees
|
|
|
|
1,064
|
|
|
|
937
|
|
|
|
1,043
|
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
|
4,061
|
|
|
|
4,109
|
|
|
(1
|
%)
|
|
Asset management
|
|
|
|
3,102
|
|
|
|
3,026
|
|
|
|
2,754
|
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
|
11,797
|
|
|
|
10,697
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
|
848
|
|
|
|
825
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
Total non-interest revenues
|
|
|
|
8,505
|
|
|
|
8,414
|
|
|
|
8,138
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
|
34,645
|
|
|
|
30,933
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
2,586
|
|
|
|
2,340
|
|
|
|
1,868
|
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
38
|
%
|
|
|
|
8,997
|
|
|
|
7,016
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
1,591
|
|
|
|
1,557
|
|
|
|
985
|
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
62
|
%
|
|
|
|
5,697
|
|
|
|
3,318
|
|
|
72
|
%
|
|
Net interest
|
|
|
|
995
|
|
|
|
783
|
|
|
|
883
|
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
|
3,300
|
|
|
|
3,698
|
|
|
(11
|
%)
|
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
|
9,500
|
|
|
|
9,197
|
|
|
|
9,021
|
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
|
37,945
|
|
|
|
34,631
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
Non-interest expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
|
|
4,279
|
|
|
|
4,169
|
|
|
|
4,083
|
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
|
17,166
|
|
|
|
15,878
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-compensation expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|
|
339
|
|
|
|
330
|
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
|
1,329
|
|
|
|
1,308
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
Brokerage, clearing and exchange fees
|
|
|
|
537
|
|
|
|
522
|
|
|
|
480
|
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
|
2,093
|
|
|
|
1,920
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
Information processing and communications
|
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
|
459
|
|
|
|
460
|
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
|
1,791
|
|
|
|
1,787
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
Marketing and business development
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
|
48
|
%
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
|
609
|
|
|
|
587
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
Professional services
|
|
|
|
547
|
|
|
|
534
|
|
|
|
578
|
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
(5
|
%)
|
|
|
|
2,169
|
|
|
|
2,128
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
666
|
|
|
|
573
|
|
|
|
694
|
|
|
|
16
|
%
|
|
(4
|
%)
|
|
|
|
2,385
|
|
|
|
2,175
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
Total non-compensation expenses
|
|
|
|
2,750
|
|
|
|
2,546
|
|
|
|
2,692
|
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
|
10,376
|
|
|
|
9,905
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-interest expenses
|
|
|
|
7,029
|
|
|
|
6,715
|
|
|
|
6,775
|
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
|
27,542
|
|
|
|
25,783
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
|
|
|
|
2,471
|
|
|
|
2,482
|
|
|
|
2,246
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
|
10,403
|
|
|
|
8,848
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
|
Income tax provision / (benefit) from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
1,767
|
|
|
|
697
|
|
|
|
566
|
|
|
|
154
|
%
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
4,125
|
|
|
|
2,726
|
|
|
51
|
%
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
704
|
|
|
|
1,785
|
|
|
|
1,680
|
|
|
|
(61
|
%)
|
|
(58
|
%)
|
|
|
|
6,278
|
|
|
|
6,122
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
Gain (loss) from discontinued operations after tax
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
(67
|
%)
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
*
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
706
|
|
|
$
|
1,791
|
|
|
$
|
1,680
|
|
|
|
(61
|
%)
|
|
(58
|
%)
|
|
|
$
|
6,259
|
|
|
$
|
6,123
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
Net income applicable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
(27
|
%)
|
|
Net income (loss) applicable to Morgan Stanley
|
|
|
|
686
|
|
|
|
1,781
|
|
|
|
1,666
|
|
|
|
(61
|
%)
|
|
(59
|
%)
|
|
|
|
6,154
|
|
|
|
5,979
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
Preferred stock dividend / Other
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
|
83
|
%
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
|
523
|
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
Earnings (loss) applicable to Morgan Stanley common shareholders
|
|
|
$
|
516
|
|
|
$
|
1,688
|
|
|
$
|
1,509
|
|
|
|
(69
|
%)
|
|
(66
|
%)
|
|
|
$
|
5,631
|
|
|
$
|
5,508
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax profit margin
|
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits as a % of net revenues
|
|
|
|
45
|
%
|
|
|
45
|
%
|
|
|
45
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
%
|
|
|
46
|
%
|
|
|
|
Non-compensation expenses as a % of net revenues
|
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
|
|
Firm expense efficiency ratio
|
|
|
|
74
|
%
|
|
|
73
|
%
|
|
|
75
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
%
|
|
|
74
|
%
|
|
|
|
Effective tax rate from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
71.5
|
%
|
|
|
28.1
|
%
|
|
|
25.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39.7
|
%
|
|
|
30.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
|
-
|
|
Refer to End Notes, Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
and Definition of Performance Metrics on pages 13 - 16 from the
Financial Supplement for additional information.
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
