MorphoSys Raises Gross Proceeds Of $207.83 Mln From US IPO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MorphoSys AG announced that it has priced its initial public offering in the United States at $25.04 per ADS. The offering produced gross proceeds of $207.83 million from the sale of 2.075 million new ordinary shares in the form of 8.30 ADSs. Each ADS will represent 1/4 of a MorphoSys ordinary share.

Furthermore, MorphoSys has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 1.24 million additional ADSs. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on April 23, 2018.

MorphoSys's ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on April 19, 2018, under the symbol "MOR". The company's ordinary shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MOR".