MoviePass™ Closes Several Studio and Exhibitor Deals

Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:
HMNY), a provider of information technology services and solutions
and a majority owner of MoviePass™, today announced that MoviePass™ had,
in the last several weeks, signed multiple contracts on both per-title
and slate-wide bases with several Hollywood studios and independent
distributors.
With the introduction of these new services, MoviePass delivers on
revenue beyond its base of more than 2 million subscribers, allowing
studios and distributors to more accurately target spending for
advertising, reach the right audiences more effectively, and identify
the most effective markets for special events.
The relationships with studios and distributors are currently producing
revenue in the following areas:
-
Advertising and consumer turnout
-
A/B testing of sales of DVDs and streaming with similar content
-
A suite of services for A/B testing for marketing creative
-
Audience attribution
-
Exclusive fan-based events
Theaters and exhibitors that partner with MoviePass, are using features
only available on the MoviePass platform to help drive consumers to
films and events.
Additionally, studios utilize MoviePass platform marketing techniques
such as:
-
Email marketing
-
Targeted push notifications
-
Custom premium title placement within the MoviePass application
-
Other features based on individual MoviePass subscriber movie-going
behavior
Exhibitor benefits when partnered with MoviePass include:
-
Priority theater placement in the MoviePass application
-
E-Ticketing – No MoviePass card needed – box office purchases
-
Marketing opportunities within the MoviePass application
"Partnering with MoviePass allows us to provide a value option to a
segment of our customers that doesn’t impact our traditional pricing
structure,” says Michael Barstow, Director of Analytics and Business
Development at Main Street Theatres, Inc., an exhibitor with about 50
screens nationwide. "We are a small exhibitor circuit and MoviePass is
another piece of the puzzle that elevates us above our competitors and
helps us to better serve movie-goers. MoviePass is rapidly growing its
customer base in our markets and we decided that we wanted to be their
theater. Since partnering with MoviePass, we have had multiple customers
reach out to us and thank us for being the only e-ticketing partner in
their market.”
Bernadette McCabe, Senior Vice President of Exhibitor Relations &
Business Strategy at MoviePass, has been spearheading strategic
initiatives to educate exhibitors about the service that MoviePass
provides. "We are striving to be good partners to exhibitors and they
are starting to see the value in MoviePass. Our MoviePass-specific
marketing efforts help drive people to our exhibitor’s partners’
theaters and enhances the movie-going experience for their customers.
Every person we drive to a theater allows the exhibitors to take in
possible incremental revenue from concession sales and other
theater-specific revenue streams, so we continue to benefit the
movie-going ecosystem.”
"We are thrilled to see that the studios and exhibitors have embraced
MoviePass.” Says Mitch Lowe: "For the first time, studios, distributors
and movie theaters have been able to innovate beyond their traditional
marketing and advertising tools. They now can move from
impression-driven advertising model to a model based solely on
conversions. In the old days, the studios would pay advertising dollars
without the ability to track results. With the MoviePass platform, the
studios pay MoviePass only when the MoviePass subscriber goes to the
movie. This is the most targeted and direct advertising that Hollywood
has ever had at the studio level.”
"We always knew from day one that MoviePass was about big data and
understanding the movie-goer’s habits – and being able to monetize that
data,” said Ted Farnsworth Chairman and CEO of Helios and Matheson
Analytics, Inc. "Now, not only has this been verified, but it is quickly
becoming a widely accepted way to market and brand new films in
Hollywood. We are excited to be a part of a new revolution in this
sector.”
About Helios and Matheson
Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq: HMNY) is a provider of
information technology services and solutions, offering a range of
technology platforms focusing on big data, artificial intelligence,
business intelligence, social listening, and consumer-centric
technology. HMNY owns a majority interest in MoviePass Inc., the
nation's premier movie-theater subscription service. HMNY’s holdings
include RedZone Map™, a safety and navigation app for iOS and Android
users, and a community-based ecosystem that features a socially
empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using
advanced proprietary technology. HMNY is headquartered in New York, NY
and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol HMNY. For more
information, visit us at www.hmny.com.
About MoviePass
MoviePass Inc. is a technology company dedicated to enhancing the
exploration of cinema. As the nation's premier movie-theater
subscription service, MoviePass provides film enthusiasts the ability to
attend up to one movie per day for a low subscription price. The
service, now accepted at more than 91% of theaters across the United
States, is the nation's largest theater network. For more information,
visit www.moviepass.com.
About Main Street Theatres
Main Street Theatres is a regional movie theater circuit headquartered
in Omaha, NE. The company is owned by Bill and Colleen Barstow. They’ve
been in the theater industry for more than 25 years. Main Street
Theatres is comprised of eight locations with a total of 48 screens in
Nebraska and Iowa, including Aksarben Cinema in Omaha, Fremont, and
Nebraska City in Nebraska and Sioux City, LeMars, Orange City, Sheldon,
and Shenandoah in Iowa.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information
Certain information in this communication contains "forward-looking
statements” about HMNY and MoviePass Inc. ("MoviePass”) within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or under
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively,
"forward-looking statements”), that may not be based on historical fact,
but instead relate to future events. Forward-looking statements are
generally identified by words such as "projects,” "may,” "will,”
"could,” "would,” "should,” "believes,” "expects,” "anticipates,”
"estimates,” "intends,” "plans,” "potential” or similar expressions.
Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements
regarding MoviePass’ business and prospects. Statements regarding future
events are based on HMNY’s and MoviePass’ current expectations and are
necessarily subject to associated risks.
Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions.
Although management of HMNY and MoviePass believe that the assumptions
made and expectations represented by such statements are reasonable,
there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained
herein will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments
(including, without limitation, the ability of MoviePass to increase the
attendance of its subscribers at select films in movie theaters) may
differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements contained herein and even if such actual
results and developments are realized or substantially realized, there
can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences or
effects.
Risk factors and other material information concerning HMNY and
MoviePass are described in HMNY’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the
quarter ended September 30, 2017 filed with the SEC on November 14,
2017, in HMNY’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2016 filed with the SEC on April 14, 2017, in HMNY’s
Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 30, 2017 and other HMNY
filings, including subsequent current and periodic reports, information
statements and registration statements filed with the SEC. You are
cautioned to review such reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.
Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information,
which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All
forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on
HMNY’s and MoviePass’ current expectations and HMNY does not undertake
an obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and
information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as
required by law.
In particular, MoviePass’ subscription pricing models are new. There can
be no assurance that MoviePass’ recent rate of increase in its
subscribers resulting from these pricing models will be sustained.
Moreover, an increase in the number of MoviePass subscribers provides no
assurance that the MoviePass business model will lead to profitability.
