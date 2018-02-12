MoviePass™ Closes Several Studio and Exhibitor Deals

Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY), a provider of information technology services and solutions and a majority owner of MoviePass™, today announced that MoviePass™ had, in the last several weeks, signed multiple contracts on both per-title and slate-wide bases with several Hollywood studios and independent distributors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212005703/en/

MoviePass(TM) finalizes partnerships for revenue sharing programs (Photo: Business Wire)

With the introduction of these new services, MoviePass delivers on revenue beyond its base of more than 2 million subscribers, allowing studios and distributors to more accurately target spending for advertising, reach the right audiences more effectively, and identify the most effective markets for special events.

The relationships with studios and distributors are currently producing revenue in the following areas:

Advertising and consumer turnout

A/B testing of sales of DVDs and streaming with similar content

A suite of services for A/B testing for marketing creative

Audience attribution

Exclusive fan-based events

Theaters and exhibitors that partner with MoviePass, are using features only available on the MoviePass platform to help drive consumers to films and events.

Additionally, studios utilize MoviePass platform marketing techniques such as:

Email marketing

Targeted push notifications

Custom premium title placement within the MoviePass application

Other features based on individual MoviePass subscriber movie-going behavior

Exhibitor benefits when partnered with MoviePass include:

Priority theater placement in the MoviePass application

E-Ticketing – No MoviePass card needed – box office purchases

Marketing opportunities within the MoviePass application

"Partnering with MoviePass allows us to provide a value option to a segment of our customers that doesn’t impact our traditional pricing structure,” says Michael Barstow, Director of Analytics and Business Development at Main Street Theatres, Inc., an exhibitor with about 50 screens nationwide. "We are a small exhibitor circuit and MoviePass is another piece of the puzzle that elevates us above our competitors and helps us to better serve movie-goers. MoviePass is rapidly growing its customer base in our markets and we decided that we wanted to be their theater. Since partnering with MoviePass, we have had multiple customers reach out to us and thank us for being the only e-ticketing partner in their market.”

Bernadette McCabe, Senior Vice President of Exhibitor Relations & Business Strategy at MoviePass, has been spearheading strategic initiatives to educate exhibitors about the service that MoviePass provides. "We are striving to be good partners to exhibitors and they are starting to see the value in MoviePass. Our MoviePass-specific marketing efforts help drive people to our exhibitor’s partners’ theaters and enhances the movie-going experience for their customers. Every person we drive to a theater allows the exhibitors to take in possible incremental revenue from concession sales and other theater-specific revenue streams, so we continue to benefit the movie-going ecosystem.”

"We are thrilled to see that the studios and exhibitors have embraced MoviePass.” Says Mitch Lowe: "For the first time, studios, distributors and movie theaters have been able to innovate beyond their traditional marketing and advertising tools. They now can move from impression-driven advertising model to a model based solely on conversions. In the old days, the studios would pay advertising dollars without the ability to track results. With the MoviePass platform, the studios pay MoviePass only when the MoviePass subscriber goes to the movie. This is the most targeted and direct advertising that Hollywood has ever had at the studio level.”

"We always knew from day one that MoviePass was about big data and understanding the movie-goer’s habits – and being able to monetize that data,” said Ted Farnsworth Chairman and CEO of Helios and Matheson Analytics, Inc. "Now, not only has this been verified, but it is quickly becoming a widely accepted way to market and brand new films in Hollywood. We are excited to be a part of a new revolution in this sector.”

About Helios and Matheson

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq: HMNY) is a provider of information technology services and solutions, offering a range of technology platforms focusing on big data, artificial intelligence, business intelligence, social listening, and consumer-centric technology. HMNY owns a majority interest in MoviePass Inc., the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service. HMNY’s holdings include RedZone Map™, a safety and navigation app for iOS and Android users, and a community-based ecosystem that features a socially empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced proprietary technology. HMNY is headquartered in New York, NY and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol HMNY. For more information, visit us at www.hmny.com.

About MoviePass

MoviePass Inc. is a technology company dedicated to enhancing the exploration of cinema. As the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service, MoviePass provides film enthusiasts the ability to attend up to one movie per day for a low subscription price. The service, now accepted at more than 91% of theaters across the United States, is the nation's largest theater network. For more information, visit www.moviepass.com.

About Main Street Theatres

Main Street Theatres is a regional movie theater circuit headquartered in Omaha, NE. The company is owned by Bill and Colleen Barstow. They’ve been in the theater industry for more than 25 years. Main Street Theatres is comprised of eight locations with a total of 48 screens in Nebraska and Iowa, including Aksarben Cinema in Omaha, Fremont, and Nebraska City in Nebraska and Sioux City, LeMars, Orange City, Sheldon, and Shenandoah in Iowa.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Certain information in this communication contains "forward-looking statements” about HMNY and MoviePass Inc. ("MoviePass”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively, "forward-looking statements”), that may not be based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "projects,” "may,” "will,” "could,” "would,” "should,” "believes,” "expects,” "anticipates,” "estimates,” "intends,” "plans,” "potential” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding MoviePass’ business and prospects. Statements regarding future events are based on HMNY’s and MoviePass’ current expectations and are necessarily subject to associated risks.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions. Although management of HMNY and MoviePass believe that the assumptions made and expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained herein will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments (including, without limitation, the ability of MoviePass to increase the attendance of its subscribers at select films in movie theaters) may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein and even if such actual results and developments are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences or effects.

Risk factors and other material information concerning HMNY and MoviePass are described in HMNY’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 filed with the SEC on November 14, 2017, in HMNY’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 filed with the SEC on April 14, 2017, in HMNY’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 30, 2017 and other HMNY filings, including subsequent current and periodic reports, information statements and registration statements filed with the SEC. You are cautioned to review such reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.

Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on HMNY’s and MoviePass’ current expectations and HMNY does not undertake an obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

In particular, MoviePass’ subscription pricing models are new. There can be no assurance that MoviePass’ recent rate of increase in its subscribers resulting from these pricing models will be sustained. Moreover, an increase in the number of MoviePass subscribers provides no assurance that the MoviePass business model will lead to profitability.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212005703/en/