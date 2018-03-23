MoviePass™ Lowers Price to $6.95 per Month

MoviePass™, the nation’s premier movie theater subscription service and
a majority-owned subsidiary of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq:
HMNY), today announced that, for a limited time, it is offering its
annual subscription to new subscribers for $6.95/month.
MoviePass has gained momentum in diversifying its revenue streams due to
a series of marketing agreements with studios and distributors, as well
as partnerships with a number of theater exhibitors. This recent success
in forming relationships with studios, exhibitors, and marketing
partners has encouraged MoviePass to offer an even more attractive deal
to consumers.
The annual $6.95/month plan is available for new MoviePass subscribers
only, and gives new subscribers the ability to attend up to one new
movie per day in theaters for a whole year. MoviePass works at over 91%
of theaters in America. MoviePass, with over two million subscribers,
contributed during recent opening weekends 17% of box office to
Paramount Picture’s Annihilation, 10% of box office to Orion
Picture’s Every Day, and 9% of box office to Fox Studio’s Love,
Simon.
"Our vision has always been to make the movie going experience easy and
affordable for anyone, anywhere,” said MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe. "With
the current growth and support that we’ve seen within the last several
months, our studio and exhibitor revenues and other marketing
partnerships have motivated us to lower the price once again, offering
movie lovers greater access to MoviePass.”
MoviePass is currently 81% owned by HMNY. MoviePass first introduced its
landmark $9.95 per month subscription plan in August 2017. MoviePass has
recently expanded its executive team and increased its profile across
the entertainment industry through initiatives like its involvement in
the SXSW film festival, the Sundance Film Festival, and HMNY’s formation
of MoviePass Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HMNY founded to
acquire rights in films with film distributors.
"We believe our business will succeed by granting the public greater
access to see movies how they were originally intended to be seen – in
theaters,” said HMNY’s Chairman and CEO Ted Farnsworth. "As the leading
movie theater subscription company, we want to bring better value to our
MoviePass fans. With this new annual plan, MoviePass is bringing cinema
back to the masses.”
The MoviePass $6.95/mo annual subscription plan is paid annually and has
a one-time processing fee of $6.55.
About Helios and Matheson
Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY)
is a provider of information technology services and solutions, offering
a range of technology platforms focusing on big data, artificial
intelligence, business intelligence, social listening, and
consumer-centric technology. HMNY owns a majority interest in MoviePass
Inc., the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service. HMNY’s
holdings include RedZone Map™, a safety and navigation app for iOS and
Android users, and a community-based ecosystem that features a socially
empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using
advanced proprietary technology. HMNY is headquartered in New York, NY
and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol HMNY. For more
information, visit us at www.hmny.com.
About MoviePass
MoviePass Inc. is a technology company dedicated to enhancing the
exploration of cinema. As the nation's premier movie-theater
subscription service, MoviePass provides film enthusiasts the ability to
attend up to one movie per day for a low subscription price. The
service, now accepted at more than 91% of theaters across the United
States, is the nation's largest theater network. For more information,
visit www.moviepass.com.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information
Certain information in this communication contains "forward-looking
statements” about HMNY and MoviePass Inc. ("MoviePass”) within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or under
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively,
"forward-looking statements”), that may not be based on historical fact,
but instead relate to future events. Forward-looking statements are
generally identified by words such as "projects,” "may,” "will,”
"could,” "would,” "should,” "believes,” "expects,” "anticipates,”
"estimates,” "intends,” "plans,” "potential” or similar expressions.
Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements
regarding MoviePass’ business and prospects. Statements regarding future
events are based on HMNY’s and MoviePass’ current expectations and are
necessarily subject to associated risks.
Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions.
Although management of HMNY and MoviePass believe that the assumptions
made and expectations represented by such statements are reasonable,
there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained
herein will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments
(including, without limitation, MoviePass’ ability to continue to grow
its subscriber base, to derive financial benefits from its subscriber
growth, and to derive enough revenue from revenue streams other than
subscriber revenue to enable its business model to succeed) may differ
materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements contained herein and even if such actual
results and developments are realized or substantially realized, there
can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences or
effects.
Risk factors and other material information concerning HMNY and
MoviePass are described in HMNY’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, for the
quarter ended September 30, 2017 filed with the SEC on November 14,
2017, in HMNY’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2016 filed with the SEC on April 14, 2017, in HMNY’s
Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 30, 2017 and amended on
February 9, 2018, and other HMNY filings, including subsequent current
and periodic reports, information statements and registration statements
filed with the SEC. You are cautioned to review such reports and other
filings at www.sec.gov.
