KCI Konecranes Aktie [WKN: 899827 / ISIN: FI0009005870]

20.03.2018 12:15:00

Multi-Link Terminals Ltd Oy orders Konecranes ship-to-shore crane for its Helsinki terminal

Multi-Link Terminals Ltd Oy operating in the Port of Helsinki, Vuosaari, has ordered a large Konecranes ship-to-shore (STS) crane. The contract was signed in February 2018 and the crane will be delivered in 2019.

Multi-Link Terminals Ltd Oy (MLT) has been a long-standing customer of Konecranes. The Konecranes STS on order will have a railspan of 48m, a lifting height of 31m, an outreach of 40m and a backreach of 20m, making it the biggest widespan STS crane ever made by Konecranes.

MLT will operate the crane in a manner that makes the most use of space in its Vuosaari terminal. The crane will place, pick and stack containers within its legs while feeding containers out into the container yard and trucks from its backreach. With this order MLT will be ready to receive larger vessels, including the fleet of LNG-powered container ships that Containerships Plc will start to employ on their intra Baltic routes in 2018.

The crane will be equipped with a single-lift spreader and state-of-the-art features like ship profiling, container positioning and TRUCONNECT® remote monitoring. Ville Hoppu, Sales Manager, Konecranes Port Cranes: "Multi-Link Terminals has been our customer for a long time. The new container ships will be coming to their Vuosaari terminal soon, and this STS crane will handle them efficiently.”  Dirk van Assendelft, Managing Director, Multi-Link Terminals Ltd Oy: "We are excited to receive such a state-of-the-art machine in our fleet. It will enable us to get to the next performance level. We are proud to be part of the ‘Door2Lng’ project headed by Containerships Plc and co-financed by the European Union from the Connecting Europe Facility”.

For more information:

Media:
Ville Hoppu, Sales Manager, Konecranes Port Cranes
Email: ville.hoppu@konecranes.com or phone: +358 40 524 9411

Investors:
Eero Tuulos, Vice President, Investor Relations, Konecranes
Email: eero.tuulos@konecranes.com or phone: +358 20 427 2050

This press release is available at our website www.konecranes.com

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2017, Group sales totaled EUR 3,136 million. The Group has 16,400 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

