NAEEM Brokerage Secures Access to US Capital Markets Through Marco Polo Platform

NEW YORK, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco Polo Securities, the New York-based broker-dealer, is pleased to announce that MENA-based NAEEM Brokerage is expanding its access to US investors via the Marco Polo regulatory platform.

Marco Polo has relationships with dozens of securities firms throughout Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Americas, and enables clients to market their local capabilities and products to international investors. The solution, in turn, provides the investors with access to local exchange-listed securities as well as locally originated private placement and M&A investment opportunities.

NAEEM Brokerage Chief Executive Officer, Tarek Abaza, commented, "We are pleased to join the Marco Polo platform, which will enable us to expand into the US capital markets while ensuring compliance with US regulation."

"We look forward to broadening NAEEM's exposure to the US buy side," said Steve Carlson, Chairman of Marco Polo Securities.

About NAEEM

NAEEM Holding for Investments (NAEEM) is one of the largest growing investment banks in the MENA region. With a presence in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, NAEEM is a full-fledged investment bank that provides financial services including: securities brokerage, asset management, investment banking, securities research and gold trading. Additionally, NAEEM has proprietary investments in diversified sectors including Real Estate, Industrial, Banking and Financial Services.

About Marco Polo Securities Inc.

Marco Polo Securities Inc. is a US-registered broker-dealer offering global execution, regulatory and distribution capabilities. Marco Polo was a pioneering platform in building cross-border electronic trading infrastructure to enable global institutional flows and now provides a unique distribution and regulatory network for capital raising in the global markets. Marco Polo is a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC.

Further information on Marco Polo Securities is available at www.mpsecurities.com.

