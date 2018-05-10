NAMM's Museum of Making Music Presents World's Longest Stringed Instrument And Music-Making Opportunities In Celebration of June 21 Make Music Day

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- As part of the global Make Music Day happening Thursday, June 21, NAMM's Museum of Making Music will offer a full day of music-making opportunities while hosting the Earth Harp, the world's longest playable stringed instrument, that will reach from the balcony of the Museum to its parking lot. The harp will be played live by an ensemble of musicians led by William Close, the LA-based inventor who tours the globe with his instrument, which has been seen in Singapore, at Burning Man, and even strung across a canyon near Chicago.

"As a musician and an inventor of close to 100 musical instruments, I'm thrilled to be showcasing my best known invention, the Earth Harp, on Make Music Day," said William Close. "I've always believed that the origin of music involves not only songwriting but the creation and mastery of an instrument. People always respond enthusiastically to the sound and spectacle of the Earth Harp and I look forward to seeing and meeting music fans at the Museum of Making Music on June 21. I'm honored to be performing at the home of so many unique musical instruments and their rich history."

Officially listed in the Guinness Book of World Records™ for being the world's "longest stringed instrument," the Earth Harp is one of the most unique elements being featured as part of the worldwide Make Music Day events happening June 21 in 800 cities and in 120 countries. Close will be on hand to offer educational facts about the cello-like instrument including the science behind it, how it was constructed and how it's played. Live performances are set throughout the day for the instrument that includes strings extending 1,000 feet in length.

In partnership with Make Music Day and Make Music Day, San Diego, the Museum of Making Music is also offering a pay-as-you-wish day for visitors of every age who want to join in the fun and pick up an instrument and play.

Kids can enjoy Make & Play stations and craft their own instruments for strumming. *Open Mic sessions give budding musicians their 15 minutes of fame and the chance to test their skills on stage before live audiences. Interactive Drum Circles welcome experienced and first-time musicians who want to learn to play on the spot. Visitors can experience the Museum's galleries for additional musical inspiration, and the Interactive Innovation Studio for jamming on keyboards, guitars, drums and more. *Open Mic: Must bring your own instrument. Registration for stage sessions opens Friday, June 1here.

Make Music Day was launched in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique, and is presented in the U.S. by The NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the nonprofit Make Music Alliance. In addition to major citywide celebrations, Make Music Day will also include smaller festivities in other communities nationwide.

Upcoming Museum of Making Music events include performances by Cindy Lee Berryhill, Birds of Chicago and more. Tickets for an August 25 bluegrass fundraising benefit featuring The Grascals and Flatt Lonesome can be purchased here. For details on the museum's concerts, exhibits, workshops, and outreach programs, please visit https://www.museumofmakingmusic.org/.

About the Museum of Making Music

NAMM's Museum of Making Music presents the storied history of music instruments and products - from invention, to creation, to market - as its canvas to enrich people of all ages and backgrounds. They do this by offering educational immersion opportunities, exhibitions, hands-on experiences, and live performances that inform and inspire, while demonstrating how musical instruments impact popular culture and connect lives.

A division of the NAMM Foundation, the museum opened at the NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) headquarters in March, 2000. MoMM is the only museum of the music products industry, and is the only museum worldwide that focuses on the ecosystem of music making from 1900 to present day.

