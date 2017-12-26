NATIXIS : Natixis sells its stake in CACEIS, in line with the objectives of "New Dimension"

Paris, December 26, 2017

Natixis sells its stake in CACEIS,

in line with the objectives of "New Dimension"

Natixis announces the finalisation of the sale of its 15% stake in CACEIS to Crédit Agricole S.A.

Following this transaction, Crédit Agricole S.A. will be CACEIS' sole shareholder.

The transaction is set to have an estimated impact on Natixis' CET1 ratio of around +12bps as at 31/12/2017. Natixis will recognize a €74m capital gain before tax in its fourth quarter 2017 financial statements.

This transaction is fully in line with the objectives of the "New Dimension" 2018-2020 strategic plan, notably the ambition to reduce RWA in the Corporate Center.

About Natixis

Natixis is the international corporate and investment banking, asset management, insurance and financial services arm of Groupe BPCE, the 2nd-largest banking group in France with 31.2 million clients spread over two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne.

With more than 17,000 employees, Natixis has a number of areas of expertise that are organized into four main business lines: Asset & Wealth Management, Corporate & Investment Banking, Insurance and Specialized Financial Services.

A global player, Natixis has its own client base of companies, financial institutions and institutional investors as well as the client base of individuals, professionals and small and medium-size businesses of Groupe BPCE's banking networks.

Listed on the Paris stock exchange, it has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3 (1) of €12.9 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio (1) of 11.5 % and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor's: A / Moody's: A2 / Fitch Ratings: A).

(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in except for DTAs on tax-loss carryforwards following ECB regulation 2016/445.

Figures as at September 30, 2017

