ATX 3 441 0,0%  Dow 24 754 -0,1%  Nasdaq 6 465 -0,1%  Euro 1,1862 -0,1% 
ATX P 1 733 0,1%  EStoxx50 3 553 -0,5%  Nikkei 22 893 -0,2%  CHF 1,1740 0,0% 
DAX 13 073 -0,3%  FTSE100 7 593 -0,2%  Öl 65,1 0,0%  Gold 1 278 0,2% 

Natixis Banques Populaires Aktie [WKN: 853760 / ISIN: FR0000120685]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

26.12.2017 08:30:45

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

NATIXIS : Natixis sells its stake in CACEIS, in line with the objectives of "New Dimension"

Paris, December 26, 2017

Natixis sells its stake in CACEIS,
in line with the objectives of "New Dimension"

Natixis announces the finalisation of the sale of its 15% stake in CACEIS to Crédit Agricole S.A.

Following this transaction, Crédit Agricole S.A. will be CACEIS' sole shareholder.

The transaction is set to have an estimated impact on Natixis' CET1 ratio of around +12bps as at 31/12/2017. Natixis will recognize a €74m capital gain before tax in its fourth quarter 2017 financial statements.

This transaction is fully in line with the objectives of the "New Dimension" 2018-2020 strategic plan, notably the ambition to reduce RWA in the Corporate Center.

About Natixis
Natixis is the international corporate and investment banking, asset management, insurance and financial services arm of Groupe BPCE, the 2nd-largest banking group in France with 31.2 million clients spread over two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne.
With more than 17,000 employees, Natixis has a number of areas of expertise that are organized into four main business lines: Asset & Wealth Management, Corporate & Investment Banking, Insurance and Specialized Financial Services.
A global player, Natixis has its own client base of companies, financial institutions and institutional investors as well as the client base of individuals, professionals and small and medium-size businesses of Groupe BPCE's banking networks.
Listed on the Paris stock exchange, it has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3 (1) of €12.9 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio (1) of 11.5 % and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor's: A / Moody's: A2 / Fitch Ratings: A).
(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in except for DTAs on tax-loss carryforwards following ECB regulation 2016/445.
Figures as at September 30, 2017

Contacts :

Investor  Relations: investorelations@natixis.com Press Relations: relationspresse@natixis.com
         
Pierre-Alexandre Pechmeze T + 33 1 58 19 57 36 Elisabeth de Gaulle T + 33 1 58 19 28 09  
Damien Souchet T + 33 1 58 55 41 10 Olivier Delahousse T + 33 1 58 55 04 47  
Souad Ed Diaz
Brigitte Poussard

  		T + 33 1 58 32 68 11
T + 33 1 58 55 59 21

 

  		Sonia Dilouya T + 33 1 58 32 01 03  

    

www.natixis.com




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NATIXIS via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Natixis Banques Populaires

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
14.11.08 TABELLE/TUI AG - 3. Quartal 2008 (Dow Jones)

Analysen zu Natixis Banques Populaires

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Natixis Banques Populaires 6,68 -1,20% Natixis Banques Populaires

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX schließt nahezu unverändert -- DAX geht mit kleinen Abschlägen ins Weihnachtswochenende
Im Freitagshandel gab es an den heimischen Aktienmärkten kaum Bewegung.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2017 finanzen.net GmbH