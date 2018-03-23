NB-IoT Report 2018: Market Dynamics 2016-2022

DUBLIN, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In this report we analyze the market opportunity, competitive threats and status of NB-IoT network rollouts and commercial deployments, based on 250 interviews by phone and online surveys as well as an exhaustive review of the NB-IoT value system. It includes market size forecasts (2016-2022) for connected devices, annual unit shipments and breakdowns by market, application, technology, geography and equipment/services; the results from several surveys; an in-depth technology evaluation that compares NB-IoT to LoRaWAN and other LPWA technologies; and an in-depth analysis of the growing NB-IoT ecosystem.

Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) has reached critical mass with announced deployment plans growing exponentially. Last year, the NB-IoT market was driven by a handful of operators, primarily in Asia and Europe. Today, there are dozens of network operators with NB-IoT networks or plans including in the U.S. where Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile are fast tracking their NB-IoT development. By the end of 2018, most of the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific will be covered by at least one NB-IoT network.



Despite the early lead by unlicensed Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networking technologies such as LoRa and Sigfox, the NB-IoT ecosystem is rapidly over taking them. Dual mode options have driven much of the initial NB-IoT market where both LTE-M-- a higher bandwidth option that supports voice and mobility-- and NB-IoT protocols are integrated into the same chipset. Lower chip costs, better performance and a roadmap that includes over-the air-updates, voice and mobility will ensure that NB-IoT overtakes LTE-M in the near term and Sigfox and LoRa within the next five years.



Our analysis of nearly 100 LPWA network operators found that 1 in 4 are planning/developing NB-IoT networks today including many top tier mobile operators. Over half of the NB-IoT network operators today are from the Asia Pacific region. A few examples of NB-IoT network operators with varying stages of network rollouts include China Telecom, China Unicom, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom and its subsidiary T-Mobile, KDDI, NTT Docomo, Singtel, SoftBank, Sprint, Telecom Italy, Telefnica, Telia, Telkomsel, Verizon and Vodafone.



By 2025, there will be 1.3 billion LPWA connections worldwide and NB-IoT will make up over half by this time up from



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Scope & Methodology



3. The Ecosystem



4. The Smart City Iot Market Opportunity



5. Survey Results



6. Wireless Sensor Networks



7. Low Power Wans



8. Technology Dynamics



9. Cellular Based Lpwa Technologies



10. Non-Cellular Lpwa Technologies



11. Other Lpwa Technologies



12. Related Standards Initiatives



13. Lpwa Network Tests



14. Global Total Market Size Forecasts



15. Target Markets



16. Utilities



17. Smart Cities



18. Industrial, Agriculture & Logistics



19. Smart Buildings



20. Consumer & Others



21. Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned



AT&T

Bouygues

Comcast machineQ

China Mobile

China Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom

Deutsche Telekom

KDDI

KPN

Orange

NTT Docomo

Proximus

Qowisio

Senet

Sigfox

Singtel

SK Telecom

SoftBank

Sprint

Swisscom

Tata

Telecom Itality

Telefonica

Telia

Telkomsel

Telstra

Telus

Verizon

Vodafone

Zain

