04.06.2018 16:00:07
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
NCSP Group's cargo turnover for January-April 2018 totaled 47.5 million tons
04.06.2018
NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby reports that the consolidated cargo turnover of the Group's terminals for January-April 2018 totaled 47,487 thousand tons.
Liquid cargo transshipment in January-April 2018 decreased by 12.5 % or 4,851.9 thousand tons and amounted 33,958.5 thousand tons, including 21,478.7 thousand tons of crude oil; 12,055 thousand tons of oil products; 263.5 thousand tons of UAN and 161.4 thousand tons of seed oils.
Crude oil transshipment decreased by 20.3% or 5,469.4 thousand tons, including 11% at Novorossiysk 25.6% at Primorsk. Transshipment of oil products increased by 5.6% or 639.7 thousand tons, that is 3.9 percentage points higher than the industry growth rate отрасли, according to the data of Association of Commercial Sea Ports (АСОП).
Transshipment of liquid fertilizers (UAN) decreased by 3.4%, seed oils transshipment decreased by 7.4% respecting January-April 2017.
Bulk cargo transshipment in January-April 2018 increased by 13.2% or 707.1 thousand tons relative to the similar period of the last year and reached 6,074.6 thousand tons, mainly due to the grain transshipment growth against the background of high harvest in the current grain season.
Grain transshipment increased by 29.7% or by 1,053.4 thousand tons - up to 4,596.6 thousand tons. Volumes of ore raw materials transshipment remained at the same level as last year and amounted to 725.6 thousand tons. Volumes of coal transshipment decreased by 15.9%, up to 536.5 thousand tons against the background reduction of Turkish Lira purchasing power.
Transshipment of chemical cargo and raw sugar amounted to 105.7 and 110.1 thousand tons accordingly.
General cargo transshipment in January-April 2018 increased by 14.9% or by 649.4 thousand tons and totaled 4,999.7 thousand tons, mainly due to the increase in iron transshipment because of sales and market expansion.
Transshipment of ferrous metal and cast iron increased by611.3 thousand tons or by 16.1% - and amounted to 4,419.9 thousand tons. Perishable cargo transshipment doubled up to 104.7 thousand tons. Volumes of non-ferrous metal and timber transshipment totaled 370.6 thousand tons and 104.5 thousand tons accordingly.
Container turnover of NCSP Group in the reporting period amounted to 2,085.9 thousand tons or 216.9 thousand TEU, that is by 6.1% in tons and by 12.7% in TEU more than volumes in the same period of 2017.
Transshipment of other cargo in January-April 2018 totaled 368.3 thousand tons, increasing by 4.4 times due to the involvement in the various goods transshipment of of the Group's companies in Novorossiysk.
NCSP Group Cargo Turnover for January-April 2018 (thousand tons)
NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2017 totaled 143 million tons. NCSP Group consists of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
