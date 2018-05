NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Timing of Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) plans to issue its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2018 earnings press release after the market closes on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Members of NGL’s management team intend to host an earnings call following this release on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 5:00 pm CDT to discuss its financial results. Analysts, investors, and other interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (800) 291-4083 and providing access code 3866869. An archived audio replay of the call will be available for 7 days beginning at 10:30 pm CDT on May 30, 2018, which can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and providing access code 3866869.

An updated investor presentation will be posted on NGL’s Investor Relations website at www.nglenergypartners.com/investor-relations/presentations/ after the filing of the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Due to the timing of its earnings press release, NGL Energy Partners LP will not be attending the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference in Orlando, Florida on May 22-24, 2018.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with five primary businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, NGL logistics, refined products/renewables and retail propane. For further information, visit the Partnership's website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517006245/en/