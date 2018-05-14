NICE Announces Adaptive Workforce Optimization 2.0 to Drive Employee Engagement Through Innovative Personalization

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the release of its NICE Adaptive Workforce Optimization (AWFO) solution version 2.0, that personalizes performance development processes and activities including training and coaching to improve employee engagement. A cloud native solution that can be integrated as part of NICE’s CXone platform, the new version is rapidly deployable and consistently delivers new features and functionality. NICE AWFO version 2.0 continues to highlight the company's commitment to innovation in Workforce Optimization by leveraging analytics, gamification and additional tools to offer a tailored employee experience, thus increasing their retention and driving simultaneous improvement across multiple key performance indicators (KPIs). Click here to learn more about the solution.

In its February 2018 Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management1 report, Gartner stated: "This need to be operationally "well run" is still an important consideration and is at the heart of a WEM solution. But various key market shifts have occurred since the inception of WFO that now need to be factored in. Each of these factors requires much more emphasis to be placed on the employee". For a complimentary copy of the report, please click here.

NICE AWFO 2.0 allows significant personalization of the employee experience based on each employee’s unique metrics, attributes and preferences, thus improving employee effectiveness and lowering attrition. Training can also be tailored to the employee’s profile (Persona). Together this can contribute to employees delivering better customer service, which enhances customer satisfaction and lowers costs. In a recently published case study, a leading organization using NICE Performance Management Solutions, which now include AWFO, saw an almost 600 percent increase in positive experience indicators.

Key capabilities of the new version include:

Employee 'Persona' : Multi-dimensional employee 'Persona' to personalize performance management processes and activities

: Multi-dimensional employee 'Persona' to personalize performance management processes and activities Adaptive goals, insights and actions : Advanced rules engine that underpins all ‘Adaptive Goals’, 'Adaptive Insights', and 'Adaptive Actions', enabling the most scientific goal setting integrated with near real-time, personalized issue identification and action recommendation

: Advanced rules engine that underpins all ‘Adaptive Goals’, 'Adaptive Insights', and 'Adaptive Actions', enabling the most scientific goal setting integrated with near real-time, personalized issue identification and action recommendation eLearning and gamification : 'Knowledge Trivia' e-learning module with quizzes on new material and the ability to earn points as incentives, including integration within coaching packages, thus incentivizing the successful completion of coaching activities

Miki Migdal, President, NICE Enterprise Product Group said: "We understand our customers' need for increasing productivity, and our immense experience in the field confirms that this is best implemented by inspiring employees to be the best that they can be. NICE is strategically committed to delivering such inspiration via our new cutting-edge Adaptive WFO 2.0 solution that puts the employee in the center and leverages analytics, training and gamification technologies to drive up engagement and contribute towards better bottom line results."

