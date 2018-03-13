NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) announced today that it is offering the first cloud-ready Text-to-911 recording solution for AGENT511’s TEXTBLUE multimedia messaging platform. The NICE Inform solution allows agencies using the AGENT511 TEXTBLUE platform to tap into state-of-the-art technology for recording 9-1-1 texts and other multimedia communications – an increasing necessity as they move towards shared Next Generation 9-1-1 ESInet environments.

NICE Inform is the industry’s leading NENA i3-compliant multimedia recording solution. It captures, manages, and synchronizes multimedia communications between citizens, PSAPs and first responders, to provide a complete, true record of incidents. AGENT511’s TEXTBLUE is an interactive text and multimedia messaging platform for state, regional, and local public safety communication centers that delivers real-time SMS chats compatible with emerging NG9-1-1 standards.

The integration of the two technologies enables PSAPs to harness NICE Inform for the recording of SMS Texts from the TEXTBLUE system and subsequently put them into context with other multimedia communications, such as recorded 9-1-1 calls, radio transmissions, operator screens, CAD data and events and more, for a complete, accurate record of incidents. The recordings and associated data are vital for quality assurance, investigations and incident debriefings. In addition to capturing the 9-1-1 SMS text conversations, NICE Inform also captures metadata from the text stream, including the caller ID, location, and dates and times for a complete legal record of who texted 9-1-1, from where and when, and what was said. NICE Inform can be deployed hosted in the cloud, on-premise or as a hybrid solution.

"As agencies move toward shared ESInet environments and full NG9-1-1, the ability to record multimedia communications in the cloud will become absolutely essential,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE. "With the integration of our NICE Inform solution and AGENT511’s TEXTBLUE multimedia messaging, we are able to offer this capability to PSAPs today.”

"We’re pleased to partner with NICE on this integration of our industry-leading NG9-1-1 technologies to expand our reach within the public safety marketplace.” said Jay Malin, Founder & Managing Director, AGENT511. "NICE has led the way with innovations in Text-to-911 recording and its NICE Inform multimedia incident intelligence solution is widely recognized as marketing-leading.”

About AGENT511

AGENT511 is a leading vendor of hosted, managed, multi-channel communication platforms for utilities, municipalities, text to 9-1-1, and enterprise contact centers. Solutions combine intelligent message routing and notification supporting the most popular communication channels: SMS, MMS, email, social media, and IVR. AGENT511 uniquely offers a wide range of high-availability, extensible applications such as customer engagement hub, complex triggered alerts, two-way interactive virtual assistants, and live multimedia chat. Clients include municipal government, major utilities, financial institutions, and Fortune 100 brands. More info at: http://agent511.com

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

