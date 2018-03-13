NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) announced today that it is offering the first
cloud-ready Text-to-911 recording solution for AGENT511’s TEXTBLUE
multimedia messaging platform. The NICE
Inform solution allows agencies using the AGENT511 TEXTBLUE platform
to tap into state-of-the-art technology for recording 9-1-1 texts and
other multimedia communications – an increasing necessity as they move
towards shared Next Generation 9-1-1 ESInet environments.
NICE Inform is the industry’s leading NENA i3-compliant multimedia
recording solution. It captures, manages, and synchronizes multimedia
communications between citizens, PSAPs and first responders, to provide
a complete, true record of incidents. AGENT511’s TEXTBLUE is an
interactive text and multimedia messaging platform for state, regional,
and local public safety communication centers that delivers real-time
SMS chats compatible with emerging NG9-1-1 standards.
The integration of the two technologies enables PSAPs to harness NICE
Inform for the recording of SMS Texts from the TEXTBLUE system and
subsequently put them into context with other multimedia communications,
such as recorded 9-1-1 calls, radio transmissions, operator screens, CAD
data and events and more, for a complete, accurate record of incidents.
The recordings and associated data are vital for quality assurance,
investigations and incident debriefings. In addition to capturing the
9-1-1 SMS text conversations, NICE Inform also captures metadata from
the text stream, including the caller ID, location, and dates and times
for a complete legal record of who texted 9-1-1, from where and when,
and what was said. NICE Inform can be deployed hosted in the cloud,
on-premise or as a hybrid solution.
"As agencies move toward shared ESInet environments and full NG9-1-1,
the ability to record multimedia communications in the cloud will become
absolutely essential,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President,
NICE. "With the integration of our NICE Inform solution and
AGENT511’s TEXTBLUE multimedia messaging, we are able to offer this
capability to PSAPs today.”
"We’re pleased to partner with NICE on this integration of our
industry-leading NG9-1-1 technologies to expand our reach within the
public safety marketplace.” said Jay Malin, Founder & Managing
Director, AGENT511. "NICE has led the way with innovations in
Text-to-911 recording and its NICE Inform multimedia incident
intelligence solution is widely recognized as marketing-leading.”
About AGENT511
AGENT511 is a leading vendor of hosted,
managed, multi-channel communication platforms for utilities,
municipalities, text to 9-1-1, and enterprise contact centers. Solutions
combine intelligent message routing and notification supporting the most
popular communication channels: SMS, MMS, email, social media, and IVR.
AGENT511 uniquely offers a wide range of high-availability, extensible
applications such as customer engagement hub, complex triggered alerts,
two-way interactive virtual assistants, and live multimedia chat.
Clients include municipal government, major utilities, financial
institutions, and Fortune 100 brands. More info at: http://agent511.com
About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) is the worldwide leading
provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions
that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced
analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations
of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat
fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150
countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using
NICE solutions. www.nice.com.
