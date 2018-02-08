ATX 3 477 -0,9%  Dow 24 893 -0,1%  Nasdaq 6 582 -1,3%  Euro 1,2269 0,1% 
Nice Systems Aktie [WKN: 905394 / ISIN: US6536561086]

NICE Provides Dial-in Details for Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results Teleconference

NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results on Thursday, February 15th, before the opening of the NASDAQ Stock Exchange.
Later that day, management will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Thursday, February 15, 2018
8:30 AM - Eastern
1:30 PM - UK
3:30 PM - Israel

To participate, please call one of the dial-in numbers approximately 15 minutes before the start time:

US: +1-866-804-8688 (toll free) or +1-718-354-1175
Israel: 1-809-344-364
UK: 0-800-678-1161 (toll free) or +44 (0) 1296-311-600
Global Access Numbers: http://www.btconferencing.com/globalaccess/?bid=54_attended

When prompted, give the following information:
1. Passcode: 658 808 66
2. Name and company.

If you need assistance during the conference, press * then 0 on your telephone, and a conference coordinator will be happy to assist you.

The call will be webcast live on the Company's website at http://www.nice.com/news-and-events/ir-events

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website. For 7 days after the call, it will also be available at the following numbers:
US: +1-877-482-6144 (toll free)
UK: 0-800-032-9687 (toll free) or +44 (0)20-7136-9233
Passcode: 646 562 13

Kind Regards,
NICE Investor Relations

About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE' marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

