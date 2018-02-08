NICE Provides Dial-in Details for Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results Teleconference

NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) will announce its fourth quarter and full year
2017 results on Thursday, February 15th, before the opening of the
NASDAQ Stock Exchange.
Later that day, management will host a
conference call to discuss the results.
Thursday, February 15, 2018
8:30 AM - Eastern
1:30 PM - UK
3:30
PM - Israel
To participate, please call one of the dial-in numbers approximately 15
minutes before the start time:
US: +1-866-804-8688 (toll free) or +1-718-354-1175
Israel:
1-809-344-364
UK: 0-800-678-1161 (toll free) or +44 (0) 1296-311-600
Global
Access Numbers: http://www.btconferencing.com/globalaccess/?bid=54_attended
When prompted, give the following information:
1. Passcode: 658 808
66
2. Name and company.
If you need assistance during the conference, press * then 0 on your
telephone, and a conference coordinator will be happy to assist you.
The call will be webcast live on the Company's website at http://www.nice.com/news-and-events/ir-events
A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website. For 7
days after the call, it will also be available at the following numbers:
US:
+1-877-482-6144 (toll free)
UK: 0-800-032-9687 (toll free) or +44
(0)20-7136-9233
Passcode: 646 562 13
About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading
provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions
that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced
analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations
of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat
fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150
countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using
NICE solutions. www.nice.com.
