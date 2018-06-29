SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- June 29, 2018, China's top game streaming platform HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) signs strategic cooperation deal with TENCENT GAMES. Both parties will promote deep cooperation in overseas game and live streaming. They aim to provide overseas game lovers with high-quality games and live streaming. This comprehensive strategic agreement was bound between HUYA's global brand NIMO TV and TENCENT GAMES.

As Tencent is currently the second largest shareholder of Huya, the binding between NIMO TV and TENCENT GAMES is based on the multi-site alliance between the two giants in both China and overseas market. This will strengthen NIMO TV's global brand, content and impression; promote the distribution and growth of Tencent's global game business as well.

"Overseas market plays an important role in Tencent's global strategy." Said Mr. Wang Zheng, General Manager of Overseas Business Center of Tencent IEG, "With the depth of our strategic cooperation with Huya's NIMO TV, both parties will give full play to their respective advantages and devote themselves to presenting the best games, game events and live broadcasting to the widest range of users, faster and better."

At present, NIMO TV is actively expanding its overseas market. "In May, we have successfully entered Indonesia. In the future, NIMO TV will replicate the experience from home and abroad to other overseas markets to attract more young users. We are committed to becoming the top game live streaming platform in Southeast Asia and even worldwide. We will continue strengthening research and development in technology, such as audio and video fluency, for adapting to the network and infrastructure of different countries in media transmission. In order to provide unprecedented smooth and stable viewing experience for global users, we are also developing big data and AI recommendation systems that can cover millions of viewers. In a word, we are determined to be the most professional game broadcasting platform." Said Mr. He Wei, Huya Vice President, leader of NIMO TV.

About NIMO TV

NIMO TV is the global brand and overseas streaming platform of HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) and it provides Web, iOS and Android versions for users. In May 2018, NIMO TV was launched in Indonesia and was well accepted by game lovers and local KOLs. Now, it has covered almost all popular and local games, which can cater to players of all kinds and all ages.

NIMO TV's Resources and Advantages

1. Resources in Industry

NIMO TV has exclusive official resource which includes Tencent global popular games like PUBG MOBILE and Arena of Valor. Besides, NIMO TV has worked together closely with Tencent in the fields of game events, game lives and official activities. And it supports and nurtures esports teams and game KOLs to boost the development of the entire esports industry.

2. Resource in Streamers

Top professional agencies in different countries

Global top and famous esports teams

Interesting and popular KOLs and potential streamers

Unique form of interaction (interact through "Bullet Screen")

Bullet Screen increases the interaction and communication between streamers and viewers.

3. Resource in Content

Complete training programs for streamers to create continuous sources of excellent anchors

Comprehensive live streams of exclusive and famous IP and self-organized events

Advanced mode of live + variety + game + KOL, which provides young users with latest and unique ways of entertainment

For more information, feel free to visit: www.nimo.tv

About TENCENT GAMES

TENCENT GAMES, which is the world's leading game development and operation company, and biggest online game community in China, with the concept of "To create happiness", strives to provide players with "trustworthy", "happy" and "professional" interactive entertainment experience through the cultivation of multiple product segments and the creation of a diversified platform.

