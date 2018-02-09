NNIT A/S: 4/2018 Notice convening NNIT Annual General Meeting

Company announcement no. 4/2018

Søborg/Copenhagen, February 9, 2018

Notice convening NNIT Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of NNIT A/S will be held on:

Thursday March 8, 2018 at 2.00 pm (CET)

at NNIT A/S, Østmarken 3A, 2860 Søborg, Denmark.

The notice for the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix A: Candidates for (re-) election to the Board of Directors and Appendix B: Articles of Association - updated version and mark-up is attached.

Board of Directors - proposed changes in composition

The board proposes re-election of the following board members elected by the shareholders: Anne Broeng, Carsten Dilling, Peter Haahr and Eivind Kolding. John Beck and René Stockner are not seeking re-election. The Board of Directors proposes election of Christian Kanstrup and Caroline Serfass as members of the board.

The Board of Directors proposes re-election of Carsten Dilling as Chairman and Peter Haahr as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.

Christian Kanstrup is Senior Vice President and Head of Biopharm Operations at Novo Nordisk. Christian is an experienced global senior executive from Novo Nordisk, excelling in multiple complex roles across functional and geographical area, including Europe, Asia and US. With Christian's experience with Digial Health and deep insight into life science industry, he will bring complementary competences to the Board of NNIT.

Caroline Serfass is Senior Vice President and CIO of Canon Europe. Caroline has extensive international experience within the life science industry havng held senior IT management positions in a number of organisations in Brazil, France and the UK. With Caroline's tack record of driving results and enabling growth through the strategic use of IT, she will bring complementary competences to the Board of NNIT.

Contact for further information

Investor relations:

Klaus Hosbond Skovrup

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +45 3079 3555

ksko@nnit.com

Press:

Helga Heyn

NNIT Communications

Tel: +45 3077 8080

hhey@nnit.com

