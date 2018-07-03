NEW BEDFORD, Mass., July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nadine Santos is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of her role as Firm Administrator of Sullivan, Williams & Quintin.

With its establishment since 1988, Sullivan, Williams & Quintin has served the New Bedford, Massachusetts area for over thirty years. Since its naissance, the real estate law firm has grown to "represent over 30 banks and lending institutions." Priding themselves on being, "one of the largest real estate law practices in the region and have developed an unparalleled database," the firm is dedicated to handling their client's legal matters in a timely and professional manner. The firm is adept in handling legal matters with regards to Escrow Services, Tax Certificates, Recordation Services, Payoffs, Document Preparation, Title Policies, Closing Services, Curative Services and more. A highly esteemed institution, the law practice is dedicated to assisting their clients while providing "service, accuracy and efficiency," at the fraction of the cost.

Having gathered over fourteen years of experience in the field of law, Nadine Santos is commended for her outstanding achievements in the industry. Known for her excellent service and her hard work and dedication, Santos, has excelled in her current capacity as Firm Administration at Sullivan, Williams & Quintin. As an active overseer of over ten direct reports, Santos loves this "family oriented firm" which handles 75% residents and 25% commercial. Throughout her career, Santos has attained expertise within the areas of administrative and clerical duties including financial handlings, and human resource matters. When asked her advice to newcomers in the industry, Santos notes the importance of being "open minded in dealing with personalities and don't take your work home."

When she is not working, Santos enjoys traveling particularly in winter to Florida, hiking wooded trails and spending time with her grandchildren.

Santos dedicates this recognition to her husband, three children and four grandchildren, and her partners, Raymond Quintin and John Williams: "two of the best people I've ever worked for."

For more information, please visit www.swqlaw.vom

