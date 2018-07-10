Nanocellulose Market to achieve 33.9% growth over 2018-2024

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- The Composites Nanocellulose Market segment is said to gain market share slightly lesser than 40% by the end of the forecast spell wing to its huge applications. In terms of revenue, the food and beverage segment is said to surpass USD 90 million by 2024 in the overall nanocellulose market. In terms of revenue, oil & gas segment is said to grow at a highest CAGR in the future years.

Nanocellulose Market size will likely surpass USD 1 billion by 2024. Nanocellulose industry is driven by its applications in the food & beverage packaging materials, due to its exceptional characteristics which help prevent the food content spoilage and blocks the oxygen entry in it. Moreover, the product is used to substitute polystyrene-based foams and also helps improving the shelf life, thus improving the overall food quality.

An innovative packaging technology well known as "active packaging" integrates the usage of these nanocellulose in packaging materials which aid to regulate the food bacterial external contamination. This technology is fascinating a huge attention in the food packaging industry due to the rising buyer demands for preservative-free and minimum processed eatables. Furthermore, the nanocellulose market will further be augmented by the integration of nanomaterials in food packaging. This will lead to a reduction in food waste as it preserves the freshness of packed food.

Another driving factor for nanocellulose market is the Asia Pacific region which has a vast growing population with enormous rising income levels of consumers. Increasing number of developing countries in this region, coupled with exponential growth rates will spur the personal care and cosmetics industry in Asia Pacific. People living in the developing countries of this region have started to improve their lifestyles and standard of living due to the growth in the corporate culture. This has led to increasing awareness of personal grooming and hygiene. Rising use of cosmetic products, fragrances, and other personal care products will propel the cosmetic and personal care industry, eventually boosting the market in future.

In the nanocellulose market, nanofibrillated cellulose segment is said to gain the highest share of over USD 540 million by 2024 owing to its superior properties. Bacterial nanocellulose will grow at a highest CAGR of over 40% to capture a market share close to USD 27 million by 2024.

Key nanocellulose market players currently present include Nippon Paper Group Inc., Borregard ASA, Sappi Ltd., Innventia AB, Asahi Kasei Corporation, J. Rettenmaire & Sohne GmBH (JRS), Kruger Inc., Fpinnovations, CelluForce Inc., CelluComp Ltd., Melodea Ltd., Daicel FineChem Ltd., Stora Enso and American Process Inc.

Browse Table of Contents of This Report@https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/nanocellulose-market

