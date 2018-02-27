National Access Cannabis Grants Stock Options to Directors, Officers, Consultants and Employees

OTTAWA, Feb, 27, 2018 /CNW/ - National Access Cannabis Corp. ("NAC" or the "Company") (TSXV: NAC), announces that on February 27, 2018 the board of directors of the Corporation granted an aggregate of 1,435,000 stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Corporation ("Shares") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation. The Options vest on a monthly basis for 12 months and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at an exercise price of $0.85 per Share. Each grant of Options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About National Access Cannabis

National Access Cannabis is Canada's best practices leader in delivering secure, safe, and responsible access to legal cannabis. Through its Canada-wide network of care centres and retail locations, NAC enables patients and the public to gain knowledge and access to Canada's disparate network of authorized Licensed Producers of Cannabis. NAC improves the quality of life of its local clients and provides services designed to inform, educate and supply expert advice.

