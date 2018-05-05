Nautical Boat Clubs Launches Newest Location on Wando River in Charleston, SC

Charleston, S.C. and AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nautical Boat Clubs® proudly announces the grand opening of Nautical Boat Club - Mount Pleasant – the company's thirteenth national franchise, and a third location for South Carolina members.

"We're thrilled to be launching Nautical Boat Club - Mount Pleasant," attests Tom Gardiner, a longtime franchisee who took ownership of Nautical Boat Clubs® in 2012. "This is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country, and Charleston was named 2016's World's Best City by Travel + Leisure. So the timing is terrific for the addition of one of our Boating Country Clubs® here – making it easier than ever for folks to experience all the fun and relaxation to be enjoyed along the many waterways around Charleston Harbor!"

Launched more than two decades ago, Nautical Boat Clubs® was a pioneer in the boat-club business. The company's Boating Country Clubs® are a simple alternative to buying a boat: for about one-third of the cost of purchasing a single boat, members get unlimited use of a selection of brand-new boats and the convenience of valet boating service. Monthly dues cover all expenses except for gas.

"For our members, a day out on the water is as easy as 1-2-3," Gardiner affirms. "You make a reservation for the boat you want; you arrive at the marina at your reserved time – the boat you've chosen will be clean, fueled and loaded with whatever water toys you request; and you just hop in, turn the key and go! Once you're done, you gas up, return your boat and head home – with your day well-spent and some lifelong memories, too."

Nautical Boat Club - Mount Pleasant will be located at the beautiful new Wando River Marina, offering members easy access to the four rivers flowing into the harbor – the Wando, Cooper, Ashley, and Stono – as well as Shem Creek, Mount Pleasant's popular waterfront dining and drinking district.

"In addition to its well-known seafood and night life, Shem Creek features panoramic views of the creek, its surrounding wetlands, and Charleston Harbor," notes Nautical Boat Club - Mount Pleasant franchisee Jon Dukes. "Launching from the Wando River Marina, boaters get a unique vantage point of the many sights around Charleston Harbor – the expansive Arthur Ravenel, Jr. Bridge, the beloved Battery, historic Fort Sumter and Castle Pinckney, and of course, our glorious sunsets over the water. It's really the most picturesque waterway in the Lowcountry, and there's no better way to see it than by boat."

The Marina facilities include sparkling restrooms, a fuel dock with both non-ethanol gas and diesel, a Marina Store fully stocked with cold beer, wine, soda, and a good assortment of snacks, candy, and marine apparel, as well as the Wando River Grill for a delightful bite before or some local brews after hitting the water.

Nautical Boat Club - Mount Pleasant members will especially enjoy the quarter-million-dollar fleet of state-of-the-art watercraft available at the new location, including sportboats and skiboats, fishing boats with center and dual consoles, and luxurious pontoons with all the latest features.

"We invite folks to come take a tour and see our shiny fleet of the newest boats around," Dukes urges. "And we've got thousands of dollars' worth of water-sports equipment – including wakeboards, wake skates, wake surfers, skis and tubes – all of which our members get to use for free!"

All Boating Country Club® members receive unlimited boat use, guaranteed reservations with an availability rate over 97%, complimentary use of water toys, premium dockside valet service, and reciprocal guest privileges at all Nautical Boat Clubs nationwide – including the two other South Carolina locations at Lake Murray in Columbia.

"Now is the time to join Nautical Boat Club - Mount Pleasant," concludes Gardiner. "The boats are new, the water is gorgeous, and the weather's just about to warm up. Folks can call for a tour today, get in as members and get out on the water at the first sign of spring!"

For more information about Nautical Boat Club - Mount Pleasant, please visit http://NauticalBoatClub.com/charleston-harbor-mount-pleasant/.

For more information about Nautical Boat Clubs®, please visit http://www.NauticalBoatClub.com.

SOURCE Nautical Boat Clubs