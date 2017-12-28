ATX 3 423 -0,4%  Dow 24 838 0,3%  Nasdaq 6 441 0,1%  Euro 1,1994 0,5% 
ATX P 1 727 -0,3%  EStoxx50 3 514 -0,3%  Nikkei 22 765 -0,1%  CHF 1,1700 0,1% 
DAX 12 940 -0,3%  FTSE100 7 686 0,8%  Öl 66,3 -0,4%  Gold 1 297 0,3% 

Neste Oil Aktie [WKN: A0D9U6 / ISIN: FI0009013296]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

29.12.2017 10:30:32

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Neste Corporation - Managers' Transactions, Jakosuo-Jansson

Neste Corporation
Managers' Transactions
29 December 2017 at 11.30 am (EET)

Neste Corporation - Managers' Transactions, Jakosuo-Jansson
____________________________________________


Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jansson-Jakosuo, Hannele

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Neste Corporation

LEI: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14


Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14_20171229094640_3

____________________________________________


Transaction date: 2017-12-28

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013296

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,201 Unit price: 54 EUR

(2): Volume: 227 Unit price: 54 EUR

(3): Volume: 91 Unit price: 54 EUR

(4): Volume: 1,481 Unit price: 54 EUR

(5): Volume: 36 Unit price: 54 EUR

(6): Volume: 1,964 Unit price: 54 EUR


Aggregated transactions

(6): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 54 EUR


For additional information, please contact:

Christian Ståhlberg, General Counsel, Neste, tel. +358 10 4584251


Neste in brief:

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of transport, businesses and consumers.  Our global range of products and services allows customers to reduce their carbon footprint by combining high-quality renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2016, Neste's net sales stood at EUR 11.7 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world. Read more: neste.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Neste Oyj via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Neste Oil Oyj

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu Neste Oil Oyj

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Neste Oil Oyj 53,41 -0,22% Neste Oil Oyj

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX und DAX geben nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt muss am Freitag abgeben.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2017 finanzen.net GmbH