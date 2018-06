Netcompany - Financial calendar

Company announcement

No. 6/2018

7 June, 2018

Financial calendar

Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany") has planned the following release dates for the financial reports and the Annual General Meeting:

Interim report for the six months ending 30 June 2018 21 August 2018 Interim report for the nine months ending 30 September 2018 6 November 2018 Annual report for the full year ending 31 December 2018 6 February 2019 Annual General Meeting 2019 13 March 2019

The financial reports will upon release be available on Netcompany's website, www.netcompany.com.

