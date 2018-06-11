Netcompany - No termination or withdrawal of initial public offering

Company announcement

11 June, 2018

No termination or withdrawal of Netcompany Group A/S' initial public offering

With reference to company announcements no. 2/2018 dated 23 May 2018 and no. 5/2018 dated 7 June 2018, Netcompany Group A/S (the "Company" or "Netcompany") today announces that it has received confirmation from the representatives of the Joint Global Coordinators and the Joint Bookrunner that none of the termination rights of the underwriters provided for in the underwriting agreement dated 7 June 2018 have been invoked. The initial public offering (the "IPO”) and admission to trading and official listing of the Company on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq Copenhagen”) will therefore not be terminated or withdrawn.

The IPO is considered completed with the admission to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen becoming unconditional. A separate company announcement will be published in this regard.



Bank syndicate

Danske Bank A/S, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc have been appointed to act as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Danmark, Filial af Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.), Sverige has been appointed as Joint Bookrunner for the IPO.



Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO

Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel



+45 51 19 32 24

+45 24 91 75 33



