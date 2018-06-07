Company announcement

No. 7/2018

7 June, 2018

Stabilisation period begins

With reference to the offering circular published by Netcompany Group A/S (the "Company" or "Netcompany") on 23 May 2018 and company announcement no. 5/2018 dated 7 June 2018 regarding the result of the offering and the admission to trading and official listing of Netcompany on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (the "Offering"), the Company has received notification regarding the beginning of the stabilisation period from Danske Bank A/S, acting as stabilisation manager in the Offering. Reference is made to the attached announcement from Danske Bank A/S.



Additional information

For additional information, please contact





Netcompany Group A/S

André Rogaczewski, CEO, +45 70 13 14 40

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24



Media enquiries



Ulveman & Børsting



Søren Langelund, +45 20 91 93 35

sl@ulvemanborsting.com

Michael Ulveman, +45 30 32 01 41

mu@ulvemanborsting.com





7 June 2018

Netcompany Group A/S (ticker: NETC) (the "Company")

Pre-stabilisation notice

Danske Bank A/S (Jens Plenov, telephone +44 (0)20 7410 8069) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below and its affiliates may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.

The securities: Issuer: Netcompany Group A/S Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN DK0060952919) Offering size: 20,000,000 shares of DKK 1 nominal value each Offer price: DKK 155 per share Associated securities: N/A Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) Ticker: NETC (ordinary shares) Stabilisation: Stabilisation Manager: Danske Bank A/S

Holmens Kanal 1-12

1092 Copenhagen

Denmark Stabilisation period expected to start on: 7 June 2018 Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 6 July 2018 Maximum size of overallotment facility: Up to 3,000,000 shares Conditions of use of overallotment facility: May be exercised in whole or in part by the Stabilisation Manager, to the extent permitted by applicable law, at any time during the period commencing on 7 June 2018 and ending 30 calendar days thereafter Overallotment Option: Exercise period: 30 calendar days Conditions of use of overallotment option: May be exercised by the Stabilisation Manager, on behalf of the underwriters, in whole or in part from time to time solely to cover over-allotments or short positions in connection with the offering or stabilisation transactions

In connection with this offering, the Stabilisation Manager may overallot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, there is no assurance that the Stabilisation Manager will take any stabilisation action and any stabilisation action, if begun, may be ended at any time.



