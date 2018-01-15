ATX 3 599 0,0%  Dow 25 803 0,9%  Nasdaq 6 759 0,8%  Euro 1,2266 0,0% 
Network Media Group Aktie [WKN DE: A2H6LC / ISIN: CA64128U1066]

15.01.2018 23:41:00

Network Media Group Announces Board Resignation

VANCOUVER, Jan. 15, 2018 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSX:NTE.V) and Network Entertainment Inc. ("Network" or "the Company") announces that it has accepted the resignation of Robert Pirooz from the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Company acknowledges Mr. Pirooz for his contributions and wishes him the best with his future endeavours.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NETWORK MEDIA GROUP INC.:
"Derik A. Murray"
Derik A. Murray
Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Network Media Group Inc./Network Entertainment Inc.
Network is focused on becoming one of the world's leading developers and producers of entertainment properties for the global marketplace and its worldwide audience. It is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc., an established television and film production company with an award-winning international reputation. Its productions include the Academy Award shortlisted feature documentary Facing Ali, as well as documentaries on the lives of Bruce Lee, Steve McQueen, Evel Knievel, Johnny Cash, Chris Farley (which set all time ratings records for Spike), JFK Jr. and, most recently, Heath Ledger and Sam Kinison. In 2017, the Company received the prestigious Realscreen Award for Non-Fiction – History/Biographical Series for its documentary series Facing, broadcast on the National Geographic Channel. Network's past projects and current productions can be viewed at www.networkentertainment.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including the Company not obtaining required TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Transaction and the Transaction not being completed as proposed or at all. These statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions, beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that could result in the forward-looking information ultimately, perhaps materially, being incorrect. All forward looking information in this news release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the control of the Company and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Network Entertainment Group Inc.

