Network Media Group Announces Board Resignation

VANCOUVER, Jan. 15, 2018 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSX:NTE.V) and Network Entertainment Inc. ("Network" or "the Company") announces that it has accepted the resignation of Robert Pirooz from the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Company acknowledges Mr. Pirooz for his contributions and wishes him the best with his future endeavours.

About Network Media Group Inc./Network Entertainment Inc.

Network is focused on becoming one of the world's leading developers and producers of entertainment properties for the global marketplace and its worldwide audience. It is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc., an established television and film production company with an award-winning international reputation. Its productions include the Academy Award shortlisted feature documentary Facing Ali, as well as documentaries on the lives of Bruce Lee, Steve McQueen, Evel Knievel, Johnny Cash, Chris Farley (which set all time ratings records for Spike), JFK Jr. and, most recently, Heath Ledger and Sam Kinison. In 2017, the Company received the prestigious Realscreen Award for Non-Fiction – History/Biographical Series for its documentary series Facing, broadcast on the National Geographic Channel. Network's past projects and current productions can be viewed at www.networkentertainment.ca.

