New Data Presented at MDA Clinical Conference Show Benefit in Motor Function for Infants, Teens and Young Adults Treated With SPINRAZA® (nusinersen)

Biogen
(Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced new interim Phase 2 results from NURTURE,
the ongoing open-label, single-arm study evaluating the efficacy and
safety of SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) among pre-symptomatic
infants with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). In NURTURE, all infants
treated with SPINRAZA were alive, did not require permanent ventilation
and showed improvement in motor function and motor milestone
achievements as of July 5, 2017, compared to the disease’s natural
history. This study, along with a case series demonstrating SPINRAZA’s
effectiveness among teens and young adults, will be presented at the
Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical Conference on March 11-14,
2018, in Arlington, Virginia.
"These results reinforce SPINRAZA’s effectiveness as the first and only
approved treatment for SMA and demonstrate once again the benefit it can
bring to individuals with SMA, including infants, teens and young
adults,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. "SPINRAZA is supported by the largest
well-controlled SMA clinical development program conducted to date and
we are committed to ongoing research in SMA. Biogen looks forward to
working with healthcare providers and institutions in order to provide
teens and young adults with SMA access to SPINRAZA, a treatment that has
demonstrated significant benefit in the maintenance of motor function
for these patients.”
In the NURTURE study, SPINRAZA was administered to infants six weeks old
or younger (n=25), who were in the pre-symptomatic stage,
genetically-diagnosed with SMA and had two or three copies of the SMN2
gene (n=15 for two copies (most likely to develop Type 1 SMA); n=10 for
three copies (most likely to develop Type 2 SMA)). At the time of this
interim analysis, infants had been followed for up to 25.6 months – well
beyond the typical timeframe when most infants with Type 1 SMA would
have required permanent ventilation or died. The interim analysis,
titled, "Nusinersen in Infants Who Initiate Treatment in a
Pre-Symptomatic State of SMA: Interim Efficacy and Safety Results from
the Phase 2 NURTURE Study,” showed that all infants were alive and none
required tracheostomy or permanent ventilation.
"The NURTURE findings document the continuing benefits that SPINRAZA
provides for patients with SMA who initiated treatment in early infancy
while clinically pre-symptomatic, including age-appropriate
developmental gains in motor function and motor milestone achievements,”
said Dr. Darryl C. De Vivo, M.D., lead study author, Columbia University
Medical Center, New York. "The treated infants in the NURTURE study had
genetic SMA and were likely to clinically develop Type 1 or 2, yet with
enough observation time they have all achieved independent sitting and
the majority have developed the ability to walk.”
NURTURE participants also achieved a mean CHOP INTEND score, which
measures general motor function among infants with SMA, of 58.4 at last
visit (out of a maximum score of 64). Many continue to improve and
maintain these scores beyond a point in time at which untreated
individuals with Type 1 SMA would experience a significant decline.
Overall, the study showed that SPINRAZA was well-tolerated and no new
safety concerns were identified.
Also presented at the MDA Clinical Conference was a case series,
"Nusinersen Experience in Teenagers and Young Adults With Spinal
Muscular Atrophy,” which showcased SPINRAZA’s stabilizing or improving
effect on teens and young adults with Type 2 or 3 SMA.
In the case series, participants (n=5) were 14 to 15 years old at the
start of Study CS2, and 17 to 19 years old at the time of their last
visit in the extension Study CS12. One participant was Type 2 and four
were Type 3, and all received multiple doses of SPINRAZA over 2.5 years
of observation. The results included improvement on the Hammersmith
Functional Motor Scale–Expanded (HFMSE); stabilization on the Upper Limb
Module (ULM); improvement in the Six-Minute Walk Test (6MWT); and stable
or improved scores on the Assessment of Caregiver Experience with
Neuromuscular Disease (ACEND).
"The case series demonstrated SPINRAZA’s effectiveness in teens and
young adults with SMA Type 2 or 3,” said Dr. John Day, M.D., Ph.D., lead
study author, Stanford University Medical Center, California. "The study
participants demonstrated stable or slightly improved motor function and
quality of life during two years of treatment – and even afterward, we
have continued to see improved and maintained stability and motor
benefits with SPINRAZA. This differs importantly from untreated teens
and young adults with SMA, who experience a decline in motor function,
specifically in reduced walking distance and upper limb activities, as
well as in health-related quality of life.”
For more information about SPINRAZA and prescribing information in the
United States, please visit www.SPINRAZA.com.
Prescribing information in the European Union is available at http://www.ema.europa.eu/ema/.
SPINRAZA Program Status
SPINRAZA is the first and only
approved medicine for the treatment of SMA and is currently approved in
the United States, the European Union, Brazil, Japan, Switzerland,
Australia, South Korea, and Canada. Biogen has submitted regulatory
filings in additional countries and plans to initiate additional filings
in other countries. According to commercial, Early Access Program and
clinical trial participant patient data as of December 31, 2017, more
than 3,200 individuals with SMA are being treated with SPINRAZA
worldwide.
Globally, starting in 2016, in response to the urgent need for treatment
for the most severely affected individuals living with SMA, Biogen
sponsored one of the largest, pre-approval Expanded Access Programs
(EAP) in rare disease, free of charge.
Biogen licensed the global rights to develop, manufacture and
commercialize SPINRAZA from Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IONS), a
leader in antisense therapeutics. Biogen and Ionis conducted an
innovative clinical development program that moved SPINRAZA from its
first dose in humans in 2011 to its first regulatory approval in five
years.
About SMA1-5
SMA is characterized by loss
of motor neurons in the spinal cord and lower brain stem, resulting in
severe and progressive muscular atrophy and weakness. Ultimately,
individuals with the most severe type of SMA can become paralyzed and
have difficulty performing the basic functions of life, like breathing
and swallowing.
Due to a loss of, or defect in, the SMN1 gene, people with SMA do not
produce enough survival motor neuron (SMN) protein, which is critical
for the maintenance of motor neurons. The severity of SMA correlates
with the amount of SMN protein. People with Type 1 SMA, the form that
requires the most intensive and supportive care, produce very little SMN
protein and do not achieve the ability to sit without support or live
beyond two years without respiratory support. People with Type 2 and
Type 3 SMA produce greater amounts of SMN protein and have less severe,
but still life-altering forms of SMA.
About SPINRAZA® (nusinersen)
SPINRAZA
is being developed globally for the treatment of SMA.
SPINRAZA is an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO), using Ionis’ proprietary
antisense technology, that is designed to treat SMA caused by mutations
or deletions in the SMN1 gene located in chromosome 5q that leads to SMN
protein deficiency. SPINRAZA alters the splicing of SMN2 pre-mRNA in
order to increase production of full-length SMN protein.6
ASOs are short synthetic strings of nucleotides designed to selectively
bind to target RNA and regulate gene expression. Through use of this
technology, SPINRAZA has the potential to increase the amount of
full-length SMN protein in individuals with SMA.
SPINRAZA must be administered via intrathecal injection, which delivers
therapies directly to the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) around the spinal
cord,7 where motor neurons degenerate in individuals with SMA
due to insufficient levels of SMN protein.8
SPINRAZA demonstrated a favorable benefit-risk profile. The most common
adverse reactions reported for SPINRAZA were upper respiratory
infection, lower respiratory infection, and constipation. Serious
adverse reactions of atelectasis were more frequent in SPINRAZA-treated
patients. Coagulation abnormalities and thrombocytopenia, including
acute severe thrombocytopenia, have been observed after administration
of some ASOs. Individuals may be at increased risk of bleeding
complications. Renal toxicity has been observed after administration of
some ASOs. SPINRAZA is present in and excreted by the kidney.
About Biogen
At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen
discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for
people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases.
Founded in 1978 as one of the world’s first global biotechnology
companies by Charles Weissman, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray and Nobel
Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp, today Biogen has the
leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has
introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular
atrophy; and is focused on advancing neuroscience research programs in
Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, multiple sclerosis and
neuroimmunology, movement disorders, neuromuscular disorders, pain,
ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, and acute neurology. Biogen also
manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. We
routinely post information that may be important to investors on our
website at www.biogen.com.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains
forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the
safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995 relating to the potential benefits, safety, and efficacy of
SPINRAZA, the results of certain real-world data, the status of Biogen’s
current regulatory filings, Biogen’s plans for additional regulatory
filings in other jurisdictions, and availability of patient access and
reimbursement pathways, which may vary on a country-by-country basis.
These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as
"aim,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "could,” "estimate,” "except,”
"forecast,” "intend,” "may,” "plan,” "potential,” "possible,” "will,”
and other words and terms of similar meaning. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. You should not place
undue reliance on these statements or the scientific data presented.
These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements,
including without limitation uncertainty of success in commercialization
of SPINRAZA, which may be impacted by, among other things, the level of
preparedness of healthcare providers to treat patients, difficulties in
obtaining or changes in the availability of reimbursement for SPINRAZA,
the effectiveness of sales and marketing efforts, problems with the
manufacturing process for SPINRAZA, the occurrence of adverse safety
events and/or unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or
analysis; regulatory authorities may require additional information or
further studies, or may fail to approve or may delay approval of
Biogen’s drug candidates or expansion of product labeling; Biogen may
encounter other unexpected hurdles which may be impacted by, among other
things, the occurrence of adverse safety events, failure to obtain
regulatory approvals in certain jurisdictions, or failure to protect
intellectual property and other proprietary rights; product liability
claims; or third party collaboration risks. The foregoing sets forth
many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to
differ from Biogen’s expectations in any forward-looking statement.
Investors should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk
factors identified in Biogen’s most recent annual or quarterly report
and in other reports Biogen has filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. These statements are based on Biogen’s current
beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this press
release. Biogen does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future developments, or otherwise.
