New Evanston Fitness Studio Offers Unrivaled Fitness Experience

EVANSTON, Ill., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SPENGA, a workout studio that combines spin, strength and yoga in one 60-minute session, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Evanston, Illinois.

Each studio has experienced instructors that guide members through a 60-minute workout unlike anything else. While most studios focus on one type of workout, SPENGA combines:

Spin

HIIT strength training

Yoga

This one-hour workout boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio.

"Evanston has done a fantastic job with the development of their downtown area and we are so excited to call it home," Roger McGreal, SPENGA Co-Founder. "The town has embraced the SPENGA concept and we can't wait to deliver the SPENGA experience!"

SPENGA offers sessions daily starting at 5:00 am - 8:00pm and prices will range from $69 per month for 4x-per month to $149 per month for unlimited sessions. For exclusive membership rates call the studio at 847-915-5233 or stop by for a personalized tour.

The studio is scheduled to open June 23rd and the community is invited to attend the grand opening party on June 29th. The party goes from 6:30 – 8:00 pm and will include a DJ, cocktails and small bites.

SPENGA of Evanston is located at 1026 Davis St., Evanston, IL 60201.

About SPENGA

Crafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the best workout ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, HIIT training and yoga. SPENGA currently has eight studios throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or facebook.com/SPENGAfitness.

