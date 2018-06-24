New Jersey Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Deepan Patel Now Performing Lipogems - The Natural Way to Heal Using Your Own Powerful Fat

GLEN ROCK, N.J., June 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. Deepan Patel, of Sovereign Health System is one of few physician's in the area to use the award winning Lipogems device that gently processes and uses your body's own fat tissue to cushion and support areas of injury or damage as your body heals itself. This is ideal for patients that have an orthopaedic condition, are unable to get major, invasive surgery, would like another option to major, invasive surgery, or would like it to be used in conjunction with their surgery.

"Our goal in medicine is to always provide patients with the best possible solutions. There are many patients that don't qualify for major, invasive surgery, are looking for alternatives before surgery and/or looking to improve the bodies healing capabilities if surgery is needed. Patient satisfaction and return to their activities is very important to the new health care environment with accountable care," said Dr. Patel, a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon who maintains a practice in orthopaedics and sports medicine in Glen Rock and Jersey City.

Lipogems is a cutting edge technology that gently processes and uses your body's own fat tissue to cushion and support areas of injury or damage as your body heals itself. Lipogems is an FDA-cleared device that rinses and cleans the contaminants (oil, blood, and dead cells) from the patient's harvested fat and keeps the natural and beneficial properties of the fat tissue, which is then injected into the donor site.

Physicians who perform Lipogems are trained and experienced orthopaedic physicians- such as Dr. Deepan Patel.

For more information on Lipogems, visit http://understandlipogems.com

To schedule an appointment or if you have any questions, please contact 201-300-4570. Dr. Patel is seeing patients at 85 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, NJ and 631 Grand Street, Suite 200, Jersey City, NJ.

SOURCE Dr. Deepan Patel