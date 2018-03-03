New Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital Officially Open For Patient Care

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The new Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital is officially open. As of 6 am, the new, state-of-the-art hospital, located at 1000 N. Westmoreland, began accepting emergency department patients. The new hospital is fully operational, and functions as a leading Level 2 trauma center for the northern Illinois suburbs.

"Our new hospital is now ready to provide high-quality, compassionate care to our patients," said Thomas J. McAfee, President of Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. "We look forward to serving the community, and providing a leading healthcare facility for those in the northern Chicago suburbs."

The new hospital, which broke ground in 2014, will provide patients convenient access to world-class physicians with seamless access to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the No. 1 ranked hospital in Illinois by U.S. News & World Report. The new Lake Forest Hospital now offers cutting-edge treatments and innovative clinical trials within a world class health system.

The new structure offers collaborative spaces for caregivers and staff; a reduction in ambient noise; and, improved control over indoor lighting in patient, visitor, and staff areas. The hospital's five interconnected pavilions provide an integrated foundation for inpatient and ambulatory care that includes:

114 private inpatient rooms;

72 outpatient care spaces;

eight operating rooms;

106 clinic examination rooms.

The hospital was designed for physicians and staff to take advantage of the resources of an integrated academic health system. For example, video conferencing for staff and real time video sharing in the operating rooms are available to enhance collaboration and care for patients.

"The design and technology of this new hospital will directly benefit our patients, and will allow us to provide a new level of care that we were not always able to do in our previous facility," said Jeffrey Kopin, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. "Our patients always come first, and were the cornerstone of each decision that was made in the development of this hospital."

The Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest campus includes 116 acres of open space, with more than 7,000 feet of pedestrian and bicycle paths, nearly 700 new trees and a six-acre pond to support storm water retention and reduce area flooding.

