NEW YORK, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York, The Pan Macedonian Association of USA and the Hellenic American Congress, are planning a Rally in New York City to express their opposition to any use of the word "Macedonia" in the negotiations currently under way between the governments of Greece and the FYROM.

WHAT: New York Rally for Macedonia



WHEN: Sunday, March 18, 2018

12 Noon



WHERE: Dag Hammarskjold Plaza (United Nations Plaza)

47th Street between 1st and 2nd Avenue

New York City

Federal, State and local government representatives will be present at the Rally representing their constituents concerns about this matter. Organizers are working with a nationwide network of Greek American organizations, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese and a broad coalition of American citizens and Phil Hellenes that support the historical preservation of Macedonia.

Massive demonstrations have already taken place in Thessaloniki and Athens, as well as demonstrations in numerous European, Canadian and Australian cities. This is the first demonstration happening in the United States.

For more information, please contact: Dimitris Filippidis

646-398-3838

Df221956@gmail.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-rally-for-macedonia-300615591.html

SOURCE Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York