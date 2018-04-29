News Photographers Association of Canada selects top photojournalists of 2017

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - Photographers use their cameras as tools of exploration, documentation and ultimately, as instruments of change. Over 2,000 images submitted for consideration by Canada's premier photojournalist competition, the National Pictures of the Year (NPOY) awards, is a testament to the ideal that photography matters—now more than ever.

After careful consideration by a panel of experts, the News Photographers Association of Canada (NPAC) is pleased to announce the winners of its annual NPOY awards during the National Pictures of the Year Gala event at CBC's Glenn Gould Studio in Toronto, Ontario on April 28, 2018.

These awards recognize the excellence represented in submissions by Canada's outstanding photojournalists whose compelling images collectively represented a spectacular body of work.

The winners are to also be a featured exhibited as part of the CONTACT Photography Festival showing in the First Canadian Place Lobby at 100 King Street West from May 7 – 18th, 2018. The opening night to be held on May 10th at 6:30pm.

The News Photographers Association of Canada's 2017 National Pictures of the Year Winners Are:

FEATURE Sponsored by The Winnipeg Free Press

1. Leah Hennel - Calgary Herald / Sun

2. Pieter de Vos - Independent

3. Mike Deal – Winnipeg Free Press

HM. Annie Sakkab - Bloomberg

Spot News - Sponsored by The Camera Store

1. Tyler Anderson – National Post

2. Mathieu Belanger – Thomson Reuters

3. Martin Tremblay – La Presse

General News - Sponsored by Cision

1. Larry Wong - Edmonton Journal

2. Chris Donovan - Independent

3. Brett Gundlock – The New York Times

HM. Darryl Dyck – The Canadian Press

Sports Action - Sponsored by Nikon

1. Mathieu Belanger - Independent

2. Bernard Brault – La Presse

3. Darryl Dyck – The Canadian Press

HM. Kevin Light - Independent

Sports Feature - Sponsored by Sony

1. Tijana Martin – Lethbridge Herald

2. Mark Blinch – The Globe and Mail

3. Kevin Light – CBC

HM. Ryan Remiorz – The Canadian Press

Pictorial - Sponsored by Canon

1. Justin Tang – The Canadian Press

2. Jeff McIntosh – The Canadian Press

3. Ben Nelms - Independent

Portrait / Personality - Sponsored by Beau Photo

1. Chris Donovan - CBC

2. Leah Hennel – Calgary Herald / Sun

3. Kevin Light - CBC

HM. Carlos Osorio – Toronto Star

Social Issue - Sponsored by FujiFilm

1. Chris Donovan - CBC

2. Nick Iwanyshyn - Maclean's

3. Darryl Dyck - The Canadian Press

HM. John Woods - The Canadian Press

Picture Story News - Sponsored by Leica

1. Ian Willms – Boreal Collective

2. Ian Willms – Boreal Collective

3. Jesse Winter – Toronto Star

HM. Darryl Dyck – The Canadian Press

Picture Story Feature - Sponsored by Leica

1. Chris Donovan - CBC

2. Chris Donovan - Independent

3. Stephanie Foden - Independent

HM. Leah Hennel – Calgary Sun Herald / Sun

Picture Story International - Sponsored by Leica

1. Pieter de Vos - Independent

2. Chris Donovan - Independent

3. Ian Willms – Boreal Collective

HM. Jim Young – AFP

HM. Brett Gundlock – Boreal Collective

Single Multimedia - Sponsored by Vistek

1. MYTORONTO - Anne-Marie Jackson – Toronto Star

2. Marching with Donna Ferrato - David Zelikovitz – Maclean's

3. Iona Whipp - Michelle Berg – Sakatoon StarPhoenix

Team Multimedia - Sponsored by Thomson Reuters

1. Caged by Canada

Videographer, Editor and Producer: Anne-Marie Jackson

Reporter: Brendan Kennedy

Illustrator: Ainsley Ashby-Snyder

2. Nalongo

Directed by: Brent Foster

Director of Photography: Pawel Dwulit

Producer: Tammy Foster

Edited by: Peter Schnobb and Brent Foster

Title Design and Animation: Reactiv

Sound Design: Defacto Sound

Colorist: Dmitry Kuznetsov

3. Michelle Kungl's Incredible Journey

Videographer: Carlos Osorio

Editor: Anne-Marie Jackson

Reporter: Laurie Monsebraaten

Producers: Carlos Osorio and Anne-Marie Jackson

2017 Eastern Clips Contest Winner - Sponsored by Loyalist College

Bernard Brault / La Presse

2017 Western Clips Contest Winner - Sponsored by Epson Canada

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

Student Photographer of the Year - Sponsored by SAIT

Andrew Ryan / Loyalist College

Student Multimedia of the Year - Sponsored by Nikon

Vanessa Tignanelli / Loyalist College

Photojournalist of the Year - Sponsored by The Canadian Press

Chris Donovan - Independent

Photograph of the Year - Sponsored by Sony

Chris Donovan - Independent

SOURCE News Photographers Association of Canada