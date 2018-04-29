|
News Photographers Association of Canada selects top photojournalists of 2017
VANCOUVER, April 28, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - Photographers use their cameras as tools of exploration, documentation and ultimately, as instruments of change. Over 2,000 images submitted for consideration by Canada's premier photojournalist competition, the National Pictures of the Year (NPOY) awards, is a testament to the ideal that photography matters—now more than ever.
After careful consideration by a panel of experts, the News Photographers Association of Canada (NPAC) is pleased to announce the winners of its annual NPOY awards during the National Pictures of the Year Gala event at CBC's Glenn Gould Studio in Toronto, Ontario on April 28, 2018.
These awards recognize the excellence represented in submissions by Canada's outstanding photojournalists whose compelling images collectively represented a spectacular body of work.
The winners are to also be a featured exhibited as part of the CONTACT Photography Festival showing in the First Canadian Place Lobby at 100 King Street West from May 7 – 18th, 2018. The opening night to be held on May 10th at 6:30pm.
The News Photographers Association of Canada's 2017 National Pictures of the Year Winners Are:
FEATURE Sponsored by The Winnipeg Free Press
1. Leah Hennel - Calgary Herald / Sun
2. Pieter de Vos - Independent
3. Mike Deal – Winnipeg Free Press
HM. Annie Sakkab - Bloomberg
Spot News - Sponsored by The Camera Store
1. Tyler Anderson – National Post
2. Mathieu Belanger – Thomson Reuters
3. Martin Tremblay – La Presse
General News - Sponsored by Cision
1. Larry Wong - Edmonton Journal
2. Chris Donovan - Independent
3. Brett Gundlock – The New York Times
HM. Darryl Dyck – The Canadian Press
Sports Action - Sponsored by Nikon
1. Mathieu Belanger - Independent
2. Bernard Brault – La Presse
3. Darryl Dyck – The Canadian Press
HM. Kevin Light - Independent
Sports Feature - Sponsored by Sony
1. Tijana Martin – Lethbridge Herald
2. Mark Blinch – The Globe and Mail
3. Kevin Light – CBC
HM. Ryan Remiorz – The Canadian Press
Pictorial - Sponsored by Canon
1. Justin Tang – The Canadian Press
2. Jeff McIntosh – The Canadian Press
3. Ben Nelms - Independent
Portrait / Personality - Sponsored by Beau Photo
1. Chris Donovan - CBC
2. Leah Hennel – Calgary Herald / Sun
3. Kevin Light - CBC
HM. Carlos Osorio – Toronto Star
Social Issue - Sponsored by FujiFilm
1. Chris Donovan - CBC
2. Nick Iwanyshyn - Maclean's
3. Darryl Dyck - The Canadian Press
HM. John Woods - The Canadian Press
Picture Story News - Sponsored by Leica
1. Ian Willms – Boreal Collective
2. Ian Willms – Boreal Collective
3. Jesse Winter – Toronto Star
HM. Darryl Dyck – The Canadian Press
Picture Story Feature - Sponsored by Leica
1. Chris Donovan - CBC
2. Chris Donovan - Independent
3. Stephanie Foden - Independent
HM. Leah Hennel – Calgary Sun Herald / Sun
Picture Story International - Sponsored by Leica
1. Pieter de Vos - Independent
2. Chris Donovan - Independent
3. Ian Willms – Boreal Collective
HM. Jim Young – AFP
HM. Brett Gundlock – Boreal Collective
Single Multimedia - Sponsored by Vistek
1. MYTORONTO - Anne-Marie Jackson – Toronto Star
2. Marching with Donna Ferrato - David Zelikovitz – Maclean's
3. Iona Whipp - Michelle Berg – Sakatoon StarPhoenix
Team Multimedia - Sponsored by Thomson Reuters
1. Caged by Canada
Videographer, Editor and Producer: Anne-Marie Jackson
Reporter: Brendan Kennedy
Illustrator: Ainsley Ashby-Snyder
2. Nalongo
Directed by: Brent Foster
Director of Photography: Pawel Dwulit
Producer: Tammy Foster
Edited by: Peter Schnobb and Brent Foster
Title Design and Animation: Reactiv
Sound Design: Defacto Sound
Colorist: Dmitry Kuznetsov
3. Michelle Kungl's Incredible Journey
Videographer: Carlos Osorio
Editor: Anne-Marie Jackson
Reporter: Laurie Monsebraaten
Producers: Carlos Osorio and Anne-Marie Jackson
2017 Eastern Clips Contest Winner - Sponsored by Loyalist College
Bernard Brault / La Presse
2017 Western Clips Contest Winner - Sponsored by Epson Canada
Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Student Photographer of the Year - Sponsored by SAIT
Andrew Ryan / Loyalist College
Student Multimedia of the Year - Sponsored by Nikon
Vanessa Tignanelli / Loyalist College
Photojournalist of the Year - Sponsored by The Canadian Press
Chris Donovan - Independent
Photograph of the Year - Sponsored by Sony
Chris Donovan - Independent
SOURCE News Photographers Association of Canada