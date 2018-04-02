Nex Cubed Welcomes New CEO

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nex Cubed, a frontier technology focused seed-stage investor and accelerator, has named Marlon Evans as CEO.

Mr. Evans was the former CEO of GSVlabs, a Silicon Valley-based innovation and growth platform for startups and corporations. Prior to GSVlabs, Evans was the Director of Corporate Affairs at Hewlett Packard. With a passion for social impact, Evans has held leadership roles at the KIPP Foundation, Playworks, All Stars Helping Kids, and other nonprofit organizations.

Mr. Evans will assume the CEO role at a time of unprecedented growth and opportunity for Nex Cubed. Following its announcement to double the number of startup investments in 2018, Nex Cubed is expanding its ecosystem to support the company's plans to scale its three-tiered platform that encompasses the birth of newcos ("create"), incubation of early-stage companies ("incubate"), and accelerating more mature companies ("accelerate").

"Marlon's experience in successfully driving progress and managing fast-paced growth uniquely positions him to help us build on existing momentum and provide the strong leadership we need as we expand into new markets," said Kip Quackenbush, Nex Cubed Co-Founder and President.

Under his leadership at GSVlabs, Evans was instrumental in expanding the company's revenue streams to include co-working, technology showcases, sponsored accelerator programs, consulting services for Fortune 500 companies, and launching global efforts in Boston, Mexico, China, Brazil and India, yielding revenue growth of more than 35% during his three-year tenure.

"I am truly honored to assume this important role at such an exciting time. Nex Cubed is well positioned to scale and increase its impact thanks to the foundation the company's leadership has helped build," said Evans. "I am inspired by companies with an innovative strategy for growth and how I can further contribute to their success."

About Nex Cubed

Nex Cubed is a frontier technology focused seed-stage investor and accelerator that empowers entrepreneurs to bring new technologies to market, helps rising companies scale, and provides paths to liquidity - the power of three. Nex Cubed provides access to hundreds of founders, strategic advisors, mentors, investors, and corporate partners, helping entrepreneurs drive innovation, value, and growth. Our understanding of market influences, competitive pressures and inflection points, minimizes errors and speeds time-to-market.

