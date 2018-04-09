Nintex Brings Intelligent Process Automation to Australia

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the world's leader in intelligent process automation (IPA), is bringing the era of intelligent process automation to Australia with its Nintex World Tour Melbourne event on Tuesday, April 17 at the Grand Hyatt Melbourne from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. AEST. To register for the free event, visit: https://www.nintex.com/company/events-webinars/events/04-17-2018-nintex-world-tour-melbourne.

"Intelligence is the new currency of business," says Nintex CMO Matt Fleckenstein. "With the rise of artificial intelligence, Nintex is making it possible for line of business workers to leverage various machine learning, natural language processing and deep learning capabilities, to move repeatable, mundane tasks to machines and free up the employees to be strategic, creative, and innovative."

Fleckenstein adds that the entire Nintex team is committed to leading enterprises into the fourth wave of process automation, which the company refers to as intelligent process automation (IPA) and unveiled in February at its 2018 conference, Nintex xchange. During the event's opening keynote, Fleckenstein interviewed Nintex customers and partners about the emerging role of intelligence in their businesses. Box's chief product officer noted that, "It is a very interesting time to be alive in technology. Cloud, mobile, AI, and machine learning are increasing the possibilities tenfold."

Following xchange, industry analyst firm 451 Research summarized exactly how Nintex plans to enable IPA to benefit enterprise line of business users in a March 2018 report which is available for download on Nintex.com.

Nintex World Tour Melbourne Agenda

Nintex World Tour Melbourne includes a full agenda where attendees will hear success stories from Nintex customers and partners like Keller Australia, Evolve, Ixom, and Jeylabs, as well as experience the latest innovations with Nintex Workflows and Nintex Forms and be introduced to new machine intelligence capabilities. The company's new technology features are designed to further accelerate process efficiencies for organizations that use the Nintex Platform to automate, orchestrate, and optimize their business processes.

Nintex executives will be on site to demonstrate how the company is leveraging best-of-breed AI and machine learning technologies from Amazon, Microsoft, and Google to fuel IPA. Without having to write code, line of business workers can drag intelligent actions onto the workflow canvas to do things such as:

Intelligent routing : Using machine learning, the intelligent routing action automatically routes a contract to the legal person most likely to respond and review the contract in the shortest time period based upon the type of contract, the dollar value of the contract, the time of day, the day of the week, etc.

: Using machine learning, the intelligent routing action automatically routes a contract to the legal person most likely to respond and review the contract in the shortest time period based upon the type of contract, the dollar value of the contract, the time of day, the day of the week, etc. Intelligent redlining : Relying on natural language processing and machine learning, the intelligent redlining highlights any changes to the agreement that it deems material (e.g., at least one standard deviation change in pricing or contract length).

: Relying on natural language processing and machine learning, the intelligent redlining highlights any changes to the agreement that it deems material (e.g., at least one standard deviation change in pricing or contract length). Intelligent archiving: Parsing of the metadata and the text of a document is used to determine the type of document being archived and machine learning can intelligently route it to the appropriate location(s) for storage (e.g., within a cloud content management system, CRM system, etc.).

