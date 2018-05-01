01.05.2018 17:45:00

Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

NICOLAS BLITTERSWYK, File No. 2018-12

TORONTO, May 1, 2018 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and Nicolas Blitterswyk in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated April 30, 2018, Settlement Agreement dated April 19, 2018 and Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated April 30, 2018 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen im Minus - Nahost-Krise belastet
Die Wall Street gab zum Wochenstart nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB