01.05.2018 17:45:00
Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
NICOLAS BLITTERSWYK, File No. 2018-12
TORONTO, May 1, 2018 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and Nicolas Blitterswyk in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated April 30, 2018, Settlement Agreement dated April 19, 2018 and Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated April 30, 2018 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
