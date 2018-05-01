Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

NICOLAS BLITTERSWYK, File No. 2018-12



TORONTO, May 1, 2018 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and Nicolas Blitterswyk in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated April 30, 2018, Settlement Agreement dated April 19, 2018 and Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated April 30, 2018 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

