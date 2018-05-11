Notice on Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group

Hereby we announce the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter – the Meeting) of AB Linas Agro Group, registered address Smelynes St. 2C, Panevežys, Lithuania, code 148030011, (hereinafter – the Company) is convened.

The date, time and venue of the Meeting – 1 June, 2018 at 10.00 a.m., hotel "Smelyne”, Conference Hall (Smelynes St. 3, Panevežys, Lithuania).

Accounting day of the Meeting is 25 May, 2018. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting shall have the right to attend and vote at the Meeting.

The Rights Accounting day is 15 June, 2018. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the Rights Accounting day shall have proprietary rights.

Agenda of the Meeting:

Withdrawal of the Company‘s Board members. Election of the Company‘s Board members. Aproval of the Company’s Rules for shares issue.

Initiator of convening of the Meeting is the Board of the Company.

The Meeting is convened by the decision of the Board of the Company, adopted on 9 May, 2018.

Registration of the Shareholders of the Company starts: 1 June, 2018 at 9.15 a.m.

Registration of the Shareholders of the Company ends: 1 June, 2018 at 9.50 a.m.

The Company does not provide possibility to attend and vote at the Meeting through electronic means of communication.

Persons who at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting will be shareholders of the Company, or their authorized persons, or persons with whom an agreement on the disposal of the voting right has been concluded, will have the right to personally participate and vote at the meeting.

A person attending the Meeting must submit a person’s identification document. A person who is not a shareholder must additionally produce a document confirming his/her right to vote at the Meeting.

Each shareholder shall have a right in the manner established by the Laws to authorize natural or legal person on his/her behalf to attend and vote at the Meeting. At the Meeting, an authorized person shall have the same rights as the shareholder represented by him/her, unless otherwise specified in the issued power of attorney. A power of attorney issued abroad must be translated into Lithuanian and legalized in the manner established by the Laws. The Company does not require a special form of power of attorney.

The agenda of the Meeting may be supplemented by initiative of the shareholders holding shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes. The drafts of proposed decisions on proposed issues or, if the decision shall not be adopted, explanation on each proposed issue of the agenda of the Meeting shall be presented alongside with the proposal to supplement the agenda of the Meeting.

The proposal to supplement the agenda shall be submitted in writing by sending it by registered mail to AB Linas Agro Group at the address Smelynes St. 2C, Panevežys, Lithuania or by e-mail group@linasagro.lt. The agenda of the Meeting shall be supplemented if the proposal is received not later than 14 days before the Meeting.

The shareholders who own shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes shall have the right at any time before the Meeting or during the Meeting to propose new draft decisions on the issue already included or to be included in to the agenda of the Meeting.

The proposed draft decisions must be presented in writing by sending them by registered mail to AB Linas Agro Group at the address Smelynes St. 2C, Panevežys, Lithuania or by e-mail group@linasagro.lt. The shareholders shall also be entitled to propose draft decisions on the agenda issues of the Meeting in writing during the Meeting.

The shareholders shall have the right to present questions related to the agenda issues of the Meeting to the Company. The questions in writing can be presented not later than 3 working days before the Meeting, by providing the shareholder’s personal identification number and consent to process personal data – personal identification number by e-mail group@linasagro.lt or delivered to AB Linas Agro Group at the address Smelynes St. 2C, Panevežys, Lithuania. Responses of general character shall be posted on the Company’s website www.linasagro.lt. The Company will not respond to the shareholder personally if the respective information is posted on the Company’s website.

A shareholder or a person authorized by him/her shall have right to vote in writing in advance by filling in the General Voting Ballot. Upon a written request of the shareholders holding the voting right, the Company shall send the General Voting Ballot by registered mail not later than 10 days before the Meeting or present personally against acknowledgement of receipt at the registered office of the Company. The General Voting Ballot is also provided on the Company’s website www.linasagro.lt. The filled in General Voting Ballot must be signed by the shareholder or by the person authorized by him/her. If the person who is authorized by the shareholder is voting, the document confirming the right to vote must be attached to the filled in General Voting Ballot. The document confirming the voting right must be in Lithuanian or translated into Lithuanian by authorized translator and his/her signature must be confirmed by notarius. The filled in General Voting Ballot and the document confirming the voting right must be submitted to the Company in written form not later than the last working day before the Meeting, by sending it by registered mail to AB Linas Agro Group at the address Smelynes St. 2C, Panevežys, Lithuania or personally to the Company against acknowledgement of receipt.

The shareholders can familiarize themselves with the documents, related to the agenda of the Meeting, draft decisions on each issue of the agenda, documents to be submitted to the Meeting, and other information regarding execution of the shareholders rights, in the website of the Company www.linasagro.lt, also at the Company’s office during business days from 8.00 a.m. till 12.00 a.m. and from 1.00 p.m. till 5.00 p.m.

On the day the Meeting is convened the total number of the Company's shares is 158,940,398, and the number of shares granting voting rights is 158,158,426. The own shares in amount of 781,972 acquired by the Company do not grant voting rights. The ISIN code of the Company's shares is LT0000128092.

Sincerely

Chairman of the Board Darius Zubas

Attachments