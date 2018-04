Notice on the update of the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, AB to be held on 30 April 2018

On 16 April 2018 AUGA group, AB (code 126264360, address Konstitucijos pr. 21C, Vilnius, hereinafter – the Company) received a notice from its main shareholder Baltic Champs Group, UAB, which owns 165 167 939 shares and votes. In its notice, Baltic Champs Group, UAB suggested to update the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held on 30 April 2018 with the following item and its draft decision.

On 17 April 2018 the Board of the Company decided to update the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held on 30 April 2018 with the following item and its draft decision:

"6. Amendment of the decisions adopted on the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, dated 28 March 2018.”

Proposed decision:

To amend the decisions adopted on items 1.4 and 4 of the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, dated 28 March 2018 and to word them as follows:

"1.4. To establish that the newly issued shares to be issued under the decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, dated 28 March 2018 (up to 80,000,000 new ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 each, hereinafter referred to as the Newly Issued Shares) shall be offered to the investors during the public offering of the shares of the Company together with up to 20,000,000 existing shares, owned by Baltic Champs Group, UAB (hereinafter referred to as the Existing Shares), subject to the condition that the creditors of Baltic Champs Group, UAB do not object to such offering of the Existing Shares. The General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company confirms that it consents and does not object that during the offering the Existing Shares, held by Baltic Champs Group, UAB may be offered together with the Newly Issued Shares and that during the offering no Company’s shares, held by any other shareholders of the Company will be offered; if the Existing Shares will be offered together with the Newly Issued Shares, the costs of the public offering process will have to be covered by the Company and the Shareholder accordingly to the number of the sold Newly Issued Shares and the Existing Shares respectively. To delegate to the Board of the Company to determine the final issue price of the Newly Issued Shares (which will also be the final sale price of the Existing Shares, if applicable), define the detailed conditions and procedure for the subscription, payment and placement of the Offer Shares (including the Existing Shares, if applicable). The Board of the Company is commissioned and authorised to draft, approve a prospectus for the public offering of the offer shares (including the Existing Shares, if applicable) and admission of the Newly Issued Shares to trading on regulated markets (Warsaw Stock Exchange and AB Nasdaq Vilnius) and to submit the prospectus to the Bank of Lithuania for approval in compliance with this decision and applicable legislation.”

"4. To authorise the Board to determine the final conditions of the public offer of the Company’s shares (Newly Issued Shares and, if applicable, Existing Shares), including, without limitation, the final issue price (sale price) of these shares, as well as the final number of the Newly Issued Shares to be issued and the final number of the Existing Shares to be allocated (if applicable).”

General Manager

Linas Bulzgys

+370 5 233 5340