Dovre Group Plc Major shareholder announcements June 13, 2018 at 4:45 pm

NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT: OLE OLSEN’S OWNERSHIP IN Dovre Group PLC

Dovre Group Plc has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Ole Olsen. According to the notification, the total combined ownership of Ole Olsen and entities controlled by Ole Olsen to shares and voting rights in Dovre Group Plc has decreased below 15% on June 11, 2018.

Visual Engineering AS (business identity code 988 453 196), an entity controlled by Ole Olsen, sold 1,000,000 shares at Nasdaq OMX Helsinki on June 11, 2018, resulting the ownership to decrease below 15%.

Additionally, Visual Engineering AS sold 11 000 000 shares to GA1 Finance AS (business identity number 920 852 238), an entity controlled by Ole Olsen, on June 11, 2018.

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) FI0009008098 88,458 14,335,454 0.09 % 14.31 % TOTAL 14,423,912 14.40 %

Dovre Group Plc’s registered total number of shares is 100,168,769.

For additional information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Mari Paski, CFO

mari.paski@dovregroup.com

tel. +358 20 436 2000

www.dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore, the UAE and the US, and employs more than 500 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V).

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.dovregroup.com