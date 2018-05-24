Notification on convocation of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” Annual General Meeting of shareholders

The Management Board of joint stock company "Grindeks” (registration number: 40003034935, legal address: 53 Krustpils street, Riga, Latvia, LV-1057) calls up and announces that Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of joint stock company "Grindeks” will take place on 26 June 2018 at 12.00 at premises of joint stock company "Grindeks”, 53 Krustpils street, Riga, Latvia.



Agenda:

Reports of the Management Board, the Supervisory Council and the Audit Comittee and statement of the Sworn auditor. Approval of the Annual report for the year 2017. Distribution of the profit for the year 2017. Election of the auditor and determination of the remuneration for the auditor.

Shareholder Registration will be open from 11.30 till 12.00 on the day of meeting – 26 June 2018 - at the venue of the meeting.

The record date for participation at the annual shareholders’ meeting of joint stock company "Grindeks” is 18 June 2018. Only those persons who are shareholders on the record date with the amount of the shares they own on the record date have rights to participate at the annual shareholders’ meeting of joint stock company "Grindeks” to be held on 26 June 2018.

Shareholders have rights to participate in the meeting in person or by mediation of their legal representatives or authorised persons:

upon registration, shareholders shall present a passport or other personal identification document.

upon registration, representatives and authorised persons of shareholders shall present a passport or other personal identification document, and shall submit written power of attorney of the represented shareholder (form of a written power of attorney is also available on website of joint stock company "Grindeks” – www.grindeks.lv, on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company "Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com), or legal representatives shall present a document certifying the authorisation.

The shareholders who represent at least 1/20 of the company’s share capital, have rights within 7 days after the publication of the notification to require the institution which convenes the shareholders meeting, to include additional items in the agenda of the meeting. The shareholders, who propose to include additional issues on the agenda of the shareholders meeting, are obliged to submit the draft resolution on the issues that are proposed by them for inclusion in the agenda, or explanation on the issues where no resolution is planned to be adopted to the institution which convenes the shareholders meeting. The shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on issues included in the agenda of the shareholders’ meeting within 7 days after the notification about convocation of shareholders’ meeting is released. Shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on issues included in the agenda of the shareholders’ meeting during the meeting, if all the draft resolutions that have been submitted to the shareholders’ meeting are reviewed and rejected. If a shareholder submits a written requisition to the Management Board at least 7 days before the shareholders’ meeting, the Management Board is obliged to give him the required information on the issues included in the agenda at least 3 days before the shareholders’ meeting. Upon request of the shareholders, the Management Board is obliged to provide information to the shareholders’ meeting about the company’s economic situation to such an extent that is necessary to objectively review and adopt a resolution on the respective issue on the agenda.

The Annual report and other draft decisions as well as additional information on the agenda are available upon a request of shareholders of joint stock company "Grindeks” starting from 12 June 2018 till 25 June 2018 at premises of joint stock company "Grindeks”, 53 Krustpils street, Riga, Latvia, contact person Ms. Ilze Gailite (ph.: 67083336, e-mail: ilze.gailite@grindeks.lv), public relations specialist, on all business days from 09.00 a.m. till 16.00 p.m. and at the Registration on the meeting day.

Information on the shareholders’ meeting and shareholders rights is also available on website of joint stock company "Grindeks” – www.grindeks.lv, on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company "Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com.

The total amount of shares and total amount of the shares with voting rights of joint stock company "Grindeks” is 9 585 000.

The Management Board of joint stock company "Grindeks”









Additional information:

Laila Klavina

Head of the Communications Department JSC "Grindeks”

Phones: (+371) 67083370, (+371) 29256012

Fax: (+371) 67083505

E-mail: laila.klavina@grindeks.lv

