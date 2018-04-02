Novus Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS), a specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on developing products for patients with disorders of
the ear, nose, and throat (ENT), today announced financial results for
the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 and provided a corporate
update.
"The past year was a productive year for us,” said Gregory J. Flesher,
CEO of Novus Therapeutics. "We completed the merger with Tokai
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and embarked on a mission to develop a novel,
first-in-class treatment option for otitis media. Over the last several
months we have made good progress on OP-02 and now plan to initiate our
phase 1 clinical program in the second half of this year.”
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2017, Novus reported a net
loss of $2.1 million, or $0.30 loss per share, compared to a net loss of
$1.5 million, or $0.57 loss per share, for the same period in 2016. For
the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017, Novus reported a net
loss of $13.1 million, or $2.30 loss per share, as compared to a net
loss of $5.7 million, or $2.46 loss per share, for the same period in
2016. The company had $17.2 million in cash and cash equivalents as of
December 31, 2017.
Research and development (R&D) expenses were $0.5 million during the
three-month period ended December 31, 2017, compared to $0.9 million for
the same period in 2016. R&D expenses for the twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2017 were $2.0 million, compared to $3.2 million for the
same period in 2016. R&D expenses were lower in 2017 primarily due to
decreased spending on the foam program (OP-01), offset by wind down
costs incurred for legacy Tokai programs. We expect research and
development expenses to increase in subsequent periods as we advance our
surfactant program (OP-02).
General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $1.6 million during the
three-month period ended December 31, 2017, compared to $0.6 million for
the same period in 2016. G&A expenses for the twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2017 were $11.1 million, compared to $1.9 million for the
same period in 2016. G&A expenses were higher in 2017 primarily due to
the recognition of merger related expenses, an increase in
administrative costs associated with operating a public company, and the
ongoing legal costs related to Tokai’s stockholder litigation.
Recent Events
In March 2018, the company announced that it had concluded its offering
of common stock under its "at-the-market” offering facility. The company
raised approximately $8.5 million in gross proceeds under the facility.
Anticipated Milestones
-
Mid-2018 - Manufacture OP-02 drug product (cGMP)
-
2H 2018 - Initiate OP-02 phase 1 study in healthy adults
(safety/tolerability)
-
1H 2019 - Initiate OP-02 phase 1 study in children with otitis media
with effusion (explore efficacy)
-
1H 2019 - Initiate OP-02 phase 1 study in adults with acute otitis
media (explore efficacy)
-
1H 2019 - Data from phase 1 studies
About OP-02
OP-02 is a drug-device combination product comprised of a novel
formulation of dipalmitoylphosphatidylcholine (DPPC) and cholesteryl
palmitate (CP) suspended in a propellant. The product is administered
intranasally via a metered dose inhaler and is intended to be used to
restore the normal physiologic activity of the Eustachian tube (ET).
Together DPPC and CP effectively absorb to the air-liquid interface of
the mucosa and reduce the interfacial surface tension of the ET, which
reduces passive pressure required for the ET to open. In other words,
OP-02 promotes ‘de-sticking’ of the ET so that ventilation and drainage
of the middle ear may occur.
About Novus Therapeutics
Novus Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on
developing products for disorders of the ear, nose, and throat (ENT).
Novus has two technologies, each that has the potential to be developed
for multiple ENT indications. The company’s lead product (OP-02) is a
surfactant-based, combination drug product being developed as a
potential first-in-class treatment option for patients at risk for or
with otitis media ("OM”) (middle ear inflammation with or without
infection). Globally, OM affects more than 700 million adults and
children every year. OM is a common disorder seen in pediatric practice,
and in the United States is the most frequent reason children are
prescribed antibiotics and undergo surgery. Novus also has a foam-based
drug delivery technology (OP-01), which may be developed in the future
to deliver drugs into the ear, nasal, and sinus cavities. For more
information please visit novustherapeutics.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about the company’s future
expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about its
strategy, future operations, development of its product candidates, the
review of strategic alternatives and the outcome of such review and
other statements containing the words "believes,” "anticipates,”
"plans,” "expects,” "may,” and similar expressions, constitute
forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but
are not limited to, expectations regarding the timing for the
commencement and completion of our clinical trials and our ability to
accelerate the development of our drug candidates. Actual results may
differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking
statements as a result of various important factors, including: the
sufficiency of the company’s cash resources; the ability to timely
develop and manufacture clinical batches of our study drugs; the ability
to obtain necessary approvals to commence additional clinical trials;
whether data from early clinical trials will be indicative of the data
that will be obtained from future clinical trials; whether the results
of clinical trials will warrant submission for regulatory approval of
any investigational product, any such submission will receive approval
from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent
foreign regulatory agencies and, if we are able to obtain such approval
for an investigational product, it will be successfully distributed and
marketed. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release
speak only as of the date hereof and not of any future date, and the
company expressly disclaims any intent to update any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
|
|
NOVUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,233
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,103
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
1,697
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
|
19,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
1,867
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,892
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,196
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
$
|
418
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
338
|
|
Accrued severance
|
|
|
|
|
668
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
354
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
Convertible notes
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,447
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
1,440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,898
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity (deficit):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized and
none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017; $0.001 par
value, 44,140,630 shares authorized and 19,533,331 shares issued
and outstanding at December 31, 2016 (1)
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized and
7,110,414 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017;
$0.001 par value, 31,476,614 shares authorized and 394,306 shares
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
|
46,951
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,378
|
|
Receipts on account of preferred stock
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
291
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
|
(27,506
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(14,390
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|
|
|
|
|
19,452
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,702
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,892
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Number of shares as of December 31, 2016, has been retroactively
adjusted to reflect the effect of the conversion ratio of the
Reverse Merger consummated on May 9, 2017.
|
(2)
|
|
Number of shares has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the
effect of the conversion ratio of the Reverse Merger consummated on
May 9, 2017, and the reverse stock-split effected on May 11, 2017.
|
|
|
NOVUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE
LOSS
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,022
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,191
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
11,099
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,937
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
13,121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,128
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
|
|
(13,121
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5,128
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(527
|
)
|
Net loss and other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
$
|
(13,116
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(5,655
|
)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
(2.30
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(2.46
|
)
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding,
basic and diluted
|
|
|
|
|
4,677,610
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
382,747
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
