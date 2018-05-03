NuGen celebrates Earth Day by picking up local Warren litter

WARREN, R.I., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NuGen Capital Management, LLC (NuGen) held an office community clean-up in celebration of Earth Day this year. Armed with gloves and bags, the NuGen team collected discarded litter along the streets of Warren and along a section of The East Bay Bike Path. The NuGen team is happy to be based in the beautiful waterside town of Warren and looks forward to participating in the enrichment of the overall community now and into the future.

"Protecting our environment in every way we can is crucial to our planet and our collective future. NuGen and its many partners, vendors and customers share this core belief and we are proud to play a small part in helping to build a more sustainable world," said David Milner, the CEO of NuGen Capital Management.

ABOUT NUGEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC

Founded in 2009, NuGen Capital Management, LLC owns and manages renewable energy projects and real estate holdings in the United States. NuGen is based off Water Street in Warren, RI and works closely with cities, companies, landlords, towns and universities to construct solar farms and build battery storage facilities to meet the clean energy and grid stability requirements of the 21st century. NuGen has over 40 Power Purchase Agreements, over 500 acres of land, and sells more than 50,000,000 kWh per year to municipalities, universities, companies and housing authorities.

