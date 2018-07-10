NuMedii Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Two Leading Academic Research Institutions Utilizing Single-Cell Sequencing to Identify Precision Therapeutics for IPF

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NuMedii, Inc., today announced the formation of a strategic research collaboration with Yale School of Medicine and Brigham and Women's Hospital with the goal of utilizing single-cell sequencing to identify novel precision therapies and biomarkers in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). An orphan disease, IPF is a chronic, progressive and usually fatal interstitial lung disease for which the origin is unknown and current approved therapies have limited effects on survival or quality of life.

Under the collaboration, NuMedii will work with two of the world's leading experts in interstitial lung disease – Naftali Kaminski, MD, Boehringer-Ingelheim Endowed Professor of Internal Medicine, and Chief of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, and Ivan O. Rosas, MD, Associate Physician, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School – and their respective laboratories to identify novel therapeutic targets and biomarkers in IPF. The collaboration brings together a rich single-cell RNA sequencing data repository from patients with IPF together with NuMedii's Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery (AIDD) technology to discover new therapeutics and biomarkers for IPF.

"The combination of NuMedii's AIDD technology with this rich data repository will provide unparalleled discovery capabilities to uncover novel mechanisms, cell types, targets and biomarkers that we believe will be instrumental in identifying and developing precision therapies for orphan diseases like IPF," said Gini Deshpande, Ph.D., chief executive officer, NuMedii, Inc. "We are excited to partner with two of the world's leading experts and their research teams at these world-class institutions to help further advance our work in this fatal lung disease for which there exists a significant unmet medical need."

NuMedii's AIDD technology employs deep learnings of human biology consisting of hundreds of millions of structured molecular, pharmacological and clinical data points that the company has curated and harmonized. The company couples these data with proprietary machine learning and network-based algorithms to discover and advance precise, effective new drug candidates, as well as biomarkers predictive of efficacy for subsets of patients, in a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas including orphan diseases like IPF.

"Our teams have been at the forefront of analyzing human IPF samples using high throughput technologies for many years," said Dr. Kaminski, who also co-Directs P2MED, Yale's Center for Pulmonary Precision Medicine. "The data we will derive by molecularly profiling thousands of single cells in every patient's sample will allow us to understand disease at an unprecedented resolution and should allow us to identify new cell types and biological mechanisms involved in IPF."

Added Dr. Rosas, "We are excited about the opportunity to leverage our combined scientific research along with data analytics and drug discovery capabilities to facilitate the translation of our research into new precision therapies that will help patients with IPF and the physicians who treat them."

About NuMedii, Inc.

NuMedii, Inc., has been pioneering the use of Big Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and systems biology since 2010 to accelerate the discovery of precision therapies to address high unmet medical needs. As a next generation biopharma company, NuMedii has built a powerful technology, AIDD (Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery), originally developed at Stanford University, that harnesses Big Data and AI to rapidly discover connections between drugs and diseases at a systems level. NuMedii has active R&D collaborations with several global pharmaceutical and biotech companies and patient-centric organizations to create pipeline and new products in multiple therapeutic areas including inflammation, oncology and rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.numedii.com.

