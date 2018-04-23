ODU-USA Signs Strategic Distribution Agreement With Digi-Key

CAMARILLO, Calif., Apr. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ODU, a worldwide leader in designing and manufacturing high-performance connector solutions and cable assemblies is announcing its strategic partnership with Digi-Key Electronics.

Digi-Key Electronics is now an authorized distributor for ODU-USA products, able to sell the entire connector solution portfolio worldwide. The ODU-USA product portfolio is now available and distributed by Digi-Key including the advanced Push-Pull circular connectors: ODU MINI-SNAP®, ODU MEDI-SNAP® and ODU MINI-MED®.

Offering more than 80,000 combinations of product that continues to grow through custom specific designs, ODU-USA's connectors are found in a variety of challenging application environments including medical, industrial, test and measurement, military and security, eMobility and energy.

"ODU-USA's commitment is to provide the highest level of quality and customer satisfaction to all our customers. We are proud to announce our partnership with Digi-Key Electronics, one of the largest electronic component distributors in the world. By teaming up with Digi-Key, we continue to further improve our customer convenience and our technical expertise availability" said Thomas Mittermeier, CEO and President of ODU-USA, Inc.

ODU-USA advanced connector solutions can be purchased from Digi-Key at: https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/o/odu

About Digi-Key Electronics:

Digi-Key Electronics, based in Thief River Falls, Minn., is a global, full-service distributor of both prototype/design and production quantities of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. With over 1.4 million products in stock and an impressive selection of online resources, Digi-Key is committed to stocking the broadest range of electronic components in the industry and providing the best service possible to its customers. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering is available at http://www.digikey.com.

ODU Group: Global Representation with Perfect Connections

The ODU Group is one of the world's leading suppliers of connector systems, employing 1,900 people around the world. In addition to its company headquarters in Mühldorf am Inn (Germany), ODU also has an inter¬national distribution network and production sites in Sibiu/Romania, Camarillo/USA, Shanghai/China and Tijuana/Mexico. ODU combines all relevant areas of expertise and key technologies including design and development, machine tooling and special machine construction, injection, stamping, turning, surface technology, assembly and cable assembly. The ODU Group sells its products globally through its nine subsidiaries in Denmark, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, the US, China and Japan, as well as through numerous international sales partners. ODU connectors ensure a reliable transmission of power, signals, data and media for a variety of demanding applications inclu¬ding medical technology, military and security, eMobility, energy, industrial electronics, and test and measurement.

SOURCE ODU USA