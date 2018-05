OEG received court decision regarding cancellation of a permit to organise gambling activities in one casino located in Riga

Further to OEG’s announcements published on 18.10.2017 and 13.11.2017 that OEG filed an action with a court regarding the decisions of cancellation of a permit to organise gambling activities in respectively two and five casinos located in Riga, OEG announces that it has received the decision of the District Administrative Court in Riga regarding one of the casinos located in Riga (Pragas street 1). The court ruled in favour of Riga City Council. According to the Riga City Council decision the casino has to be closed in October 2022. OEG will appeal the decision to higher level court.

Madis Jääger

CEO

