OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on disclosure by OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' of annual consolidated financial statements for 2017 and presentation of auditor's report prepared for such statements

Information statement on disclosure by OJSC "Surgutneftegas" of annual consolidated financial statements for 2017 and presentation of auditor's report prepared for such statements

OJSC "Surgutneftegas" has disclosed annual consolidated financial statements for 2017 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the audit report related to such statements.

Website where the Issuer published the text of the relevant consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report in respect of such statements:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

Date when the Issuer published the text of the relevant consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report in respect of such statements on

the Internet website: April 28, 2018.