OMNICOMMANDER Participates in America's Credit Union Conference

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OMNICOMMANDER a financial technology firm specializing in website design, social media and marketing for credit unions will be attending the America's Credit Union Conference hosted by Credit Union National Association (CUNA) in Boston, MassJune 28 - July 1, 2018.

"We are super excited to be in Boston this week for the America's Credit Union Conference. In true OMNICOMMANDER tradition we will be sure to bring the theme to life with some creative 'props'," OMNICOMMANDER Founder and CEO Eric Isham said. If you want to learn more about how OMNICOMMANDER can help you to have a gorgeous, mobile responsive, secure and ADA Compliant website - please be sure to visit us at booth 107.

The conference agenda is centered around exploring the core ideas that move the credit union industry forward. In addition to compelling keynotes and lively breakout sessions, America's Credit Union Conference attendees will take part in onsite experiential learning sessions around Boston.

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran owned and operated credit union website design, social media and marketing firm. With a focus on member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has the exact same user interface. Along with incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates sites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption while observing ADA guidelines on accessibility for disabled members.

Credit Union National Association (CUNA) is the only national association that advocates on behalf of all of America's credit unions, which are owned by 110 million consumer members. CUNA, along with its network of affiliated state credit union leagues, delivers unwavering advocacy, continuous professional growth and operational confidence to protect the best interests of all credit unions.

For more information about CUNA, visit cuna.org

