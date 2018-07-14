OPSEU demands Owen Sound doctors 'stop playing games'

OWEN SOUND, July 13, 2018 /CNW/ - After an embarrassing flop in court today, OPSEU is calling on a group of local doctors to stop playing games with legal stunts, and focus on preparing a fair wage offer.

OPSEU scored a resounding victory when an Owen Sound judge didn't rule on an injunction attempt by doctors who want to shut down the picket line outside the Family Health Organization, which they wrongly described as "illegal."

OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas says the doctors' embarrassing legal defeat shows they're clearly on the wrong track.

"What we've seen is a feeble attempt to derail a lawful strike," Thomas said. "These doctors obviously have money to throw at high-priced Toronto lawyers and unnecessary legal proceedings, but when it came time to present their case today, they didn't have enough to make a convincing argument before the judge.

"What is this, amateur hour?" Asked Thomas. "These doctors should be embarrassed; they're running around in circles and they're wasting everyone's precious time."

OPSEU Local 276 members, who work as nurses, clerical and custodial staff at the doctor-owned Owen Sound Family Health Organization have been on strike now for eight weeks. Today's court outcome serves as validation for what the union has said all along – that this is a responsible and lawful picket line.

"If the doctors don't like the picketing, here's what I prescribe: come to the bargaining table with a fair offer," said OPSEU First Vice-President Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida. "These workers deserve fairness and respect, not expensive smoke and mirror diversionary tactics."

"The charade is up," said Thomas. "They've shown their cards and there isn't an Ace in sight. It's time to focus on the task at hand – bargaining a fair collective agreement for these hardworking frontline staff. Our members have the full strength of the union behind them; we won't back down.

"After today, the OPSEU local bargaining team is feeling refreshed and more encouraged than ever to fight for what's right," said Thomas. "So to the doctors, we'll see you at the table next week."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)